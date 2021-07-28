Boeing posts first profit in nearly two years with 737 MAX deliveries

July 28 (Reuters) – Boeing Co (BA.N) on Wednesday reported its first quarterly profit in nearly two years, as deliveries of its best-selling 737 MAX jets to airlines gained ground amid a Sharp rebound in travel bookings following an increase in global COVID-19 vaccinations.

737 MAX is integral to Boeing’s financial recovery, as US aircraft manufacturer scrambles to recoup billions of dollars in lost sales due to pandemic, overtakes safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes and addresses structural flaws in its larger, more profitable 787 aircraft.

Boeing shares were up 5% to $ 233 at midday after the results, which were also fueled by higher sales of defense and services.

CEO David Calhoun said in a message to employees that the company now plans to keep staffing levels stable at around 140,000 employees, after previously targeting a reduction to 130,000 by the end of 2021.

Calhoun told investors at the company’s earnings conference: “The US domestic market is showing remarkable recovery.” But he warned that Boeing’s takeover faced threats such as a longer return to international travel, variants of COVID-19 and a labor shortage in its sprawling supply chain.

“We anticipate a recovery over several years,” added Calhoun.

Boeing’s 737 MAX remains anchored in China, where trade tensions between Washington and Beijing have held back sales, and it faces tighter regulatory control and weak demand for its delayed 777X mini-jumbo.

The company is also working on expensive repairs and forensic inspections to correct production-related defects on its 787 program.

It reiterated its intention to cut 787 production to an unspecified rate of less than 5 jets per month after discovering a new problem, first reported by Reuters, and to deliver less than half of the remaining roughly 100,787 Dreamliners. in his inventory this year – instead of the “vast majority” he expected.

When asked if Boeing had a runtime issue on manufacturing given the lingering issues on the 787 and other aircraft programs, Calhoun told CNBC: “It’s Boeing that’s tough on Boeing . We started the inspection process face to face. “

Calhoun added that he would begin to worry about impacts on production due to a drought in aircraft orders from Chinese aircraft buyers around “the middle of next year.”

Boeing said it has delivered more than 130,737 MAXs since the safety ban on that aircraft was lifted in November 2020, and that it is building 16,737 MAXs per month at its Seattle-area plant. It aims to increase production to 31 per month by early 2022.

“The defense markets are strong and they are successful in conserving liquidity,” said Richard Aboulafia, analyst at Teal Group. “It all depends on the angle of the business recovery.”

Seeking to gain momentum, Boeing is preparing to launch its delayed CST-100 Starliner astronaut capsule to the International Space Station on Friday in a crucial redesign test following “near catastrophic failure” when it debuted in 2019.

Calhoun said he was “optimistic, confident” about Friday’s launch after software flaws and NASA reviews sidelined its Starliner for 18 months, and Boeing’s ability to compete with new ones. Space players such as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Boeing’s core operating profit was $ 755 million in the second quarter, down from a loss of $ 3.32 billion a year earlier.

Revenue increased 44% to about $ 17 billion.

Analysts on average expected Boeing to report a quarterly loss of $ 454.8 million on revenue of $ 16.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Boeing’s commercial aircraft division, its traditional profit powerhouse, posted a quarterly loss of $ 472 million, but its defense business earned $ 958 million and its services division $ 531 million.

Boeing still expects positive cash flow in 2022.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; edited by David Holmes, Jason Neely and Steve Orlofsky

