Sportech leaves London Stock Exchange as shares go live on AIM

Sportech announced that its common shares are now available on AIM from July 28 at 8:00 a.m.

The organization also confirmed that “simultaneously, the admission of the company’s ordinary shares to the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange has been canceled.”

Sportech’s common stock will continue to trade under ITLOS “SPO”, while the LEI and ISIN will also remain the same.

Earlier in June, the company announced that it would cease trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and join the AIM market instead.

The company was planning to cancel its ordinary shares worth £ 0.20 ($ 0.28) and, on Wednesday morning, Sportech’s plans came to fruition.

The directors of Sportech believe that the AIM market is more suited to the current size and strategy of the company; according to its board of directors, AIM can offer greater flexibility in terms of corporate transactions.

The company had recently reported a 41% drop in revenue and had also sold a number of businesses and properties to help recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result of the move, the company held a general meeting at its offices in Edinburgh on June 29, where it hoped to seek approval and meet the 75% threshold set in the company’s bylaws.

The meeting resulted in a 99% vote that approved the decision to leave the LSE.