METALS-Copper hovers near 6-week highs as markets wait for Fed





(Updates with official pricing, adds pricing survey) July 28 (Reuters) – Copper prices held near six-week highs on Wednesday as investors awaited details of a Federal Reserve meeting that could change expectations for U.S. monetary policy. The broader markets, meanwhile, calmed down after days of unrest from China, with global equity markets, the dollar and yuan stabilizing. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.4% to $ 9,719 a tonne in official trading after hitting $ 9,924 on Tuesday, its highest level since June 15. Used in electricity and construction, copper hit a record high of $ 10,747.50 in May. It is up around 25% this year after rising 26% in 2020, with some analysts saying strong demand and tight supply could push prices even higher. The supercycle is alive, hasn’t gone, isn’t dead, and so you want to buy the dips, said Robin Bhar, an independent analyst. The fly in the ointment is if the Fed starts talking about a phase-out to start next year, he said. But the underlying themes are bullish. POLL: A Reuters poll of 23 analysts gave a median forecast for copper at $ 9,000 on average in the fourth quarter. FED: A statement is expected at 6:00 p.m. GMT with a press conference by President Jerome Powell expected half an hour later. DEMAND CHINA: Raw material demand in China, the biggest consumer of raw materials, is likely to slow in the second half of 2021, but demand for copper is expected to remain strong due to subsidies for offshore wind projects, consultant Wood Mackenzie said. CHINA STOCKS / PREMIUM: Copper stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses are below 100,000 tonnes from nearly 230,000 tonnes in May, and Yangshan copper import premiums have doubled since the start July, indicating an increasing demand for metal abroad. CU-STX-SGHSMM-CUYP-CN LME STOCKS: However, stocks in LME registered warehouses, at 230,225 tonnes, are the highest since June 2020. MCUTX-TOTAL ALUMINUM: Spot aluminum on the LME has gone up to a $ 10.50 premium over the three-month contract against a $ 20 discount two weeks ago, indicating a smaller supply of quickly deliverable metal. MAL0-3 PRICE: Aluminum rose 0.6% to $ 2,504.50 per tonne, zinc fell 0.6% to $ 2,965.50, lead rose 0.2% to $ 2,344 , tin added 0.9% to $ 34,695 and nickel rose 1.3% to $ 19,600. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)

