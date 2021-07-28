British watchdog demands 40% women on boards and ethnic diversity





LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) – Britain’s financial regulator on Wednesday demanded the appointment of more women and non-white minorities to the heads of Britain’s biggest companies, saying at least 40% of board members directors should be women. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has also proposed that at least one managerial position, such as company president, CEO or CFO, be held by a woman, and that at least one member of the board of directors is from a non-white ethnic minority. . The proposals build on voluntary initiatives to increase diversity, but force companies to do more. Britain’s 350 largest listed companies largely met the target of 33% women on their boards, but fell short of the target that the 100 largest listed companies in London should have at least one director color in their board by 2021. The proposals are expected to come into effect at the end of 2021 after a public consultation and would affect 1,106 companies, which must meet the targets or explain to shareholders in their annual reports why they have not succeeded. Investors are increasingly investing their money in companies that meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, including reducing carbon emissions or employing a more diverse workforce. The FCA said it may, at a later date, seek to expand the reports and targets to other areas such as sexual orientation and disability and other aspects of diversity such as social background. lower economic. “We can also look to broaden the scope of goals at levels below general management,” the watchdog said. ‘ONE STEP FORWARD’ The Institute of Directors said that board diversity brings broader and more varied perspectives, leading to more creative outcomes. The targets must be met for progress to be made, he said, and the FCA’s proposals were a step forward. “Companies must continue to focus their attention on developing boards of directors that offer a wide range of perspectives and on strengthening the pipeline of diverse talent into leadership positions,” said Joe Fitzsimons, senior policy advisor at IoD. The FCA has also proposed that a wider range of listed companies publish an increased amount of diversity and inclusion data in a standardized format. “This is an important step towards transparency in the sector,” said Sarah Ozanne, labor lawyer at CMS law firm. The diversity targets would apply to UK and foreign companies with shares in the premium or standard listed segments on the London Stock Exchange. Last year, the U.S. Nasdaq exchange proposed a new rule requiring all companies in its market to comply or explain why they don’t have at least two different directors. Hong Kong and Japan have also made similar proposals. Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Gareth Jones, Barbara Lewis, Alexandra Hudson Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/uk-financial-watchdog-sets-diversity-targets-listed-companies-2021-07-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos