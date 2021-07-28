FTSE wins like Barclays, Fresnillo Rise; Oil stocks fall

The FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, or 14 points to 7,010, with gains by Barclays, Fresnillo and others offsetting losses by oil and other financial majors. BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell despite a 0.4% gain in Brent crude to $ 73.85 per barrel. HSBC, London Stock Exchange and Standard Chartered also fell despite the good results of the first half of Barclays which rose 4.2%. ITV is up 0.3% after the UK broadcaster reported higher first-half profit before tax and encouraging advertising prospects as revenues from advertising and its studios recovered from the blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic. British American Tobacco gains 0.4% as adjusted revenue and adjusted profit increased.

Companies News:

Rio Tinto 1H net profit, dividends up sharply

Rio Tinto PLC posted record first half net income and more than tripled its mid-year payouts to shareholders, benefiting from rising commodity prices that fueled inflation expectations around the world.

Barclays profits soar on investment banking

Barclays PLC said on Wednesday that its net profit increased in the second quarter, driven by a strong performance of its investment bank.

Tricorn sale talks continue; Bank imposes restrictions on borrowing facilities

Tricorn Group PLC said on Wednesday that discussions over a possible sale of the company or one or more of its operations are continuing with a number of parties, and that its main bank has placed restrictions on borrowing facilities. of the society.

British American Tobacco 1H profit, revenue fell despite growth in new categories

British American Tobacco PLC said on Wednesday that first half profit before tax fell due to reduced revenues and a strong comparative period, although adjusted revenues and adjusted profit increased.

Esken to Raise £ 55million in Discounted Share Issue; Fall in shares

The shares of Esken Ltd. fell on Wednesday after the company said it would raise 55 million pounds ($ 76.3 million) through a discounted stock placement and open bid.

Pebble Beach Systems sees 1H results online with views

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC said on Wednesday that it plans to release results for the first half of 2021 in line with the views of its board of directors as it advances in all key metrics.

MusicMagpie switched to 1 hour loss before tax on exceptional costs

MusicMagpie PLC said on Wednesday it recorded a pre-tax loss in the first half of the year due to one-off costs, but that revenue increased.

Diurne’s proforma Alkindi sales for fiscal 2021 increased

Diurnal Group PLC said on Wednesday that pro forma sales of its Alkindi product in fiscal 2021 increased by 7%.

Smart Metering Systems achieves underlying profit in 2021 in line with expectations

Smart Metering Systems PLC said on Wednesday that it expects to report underlying profit in line with internal expectations for the first half of the year and for the whole of 2021.

Epwin 1H revenue increased and forecast 2021 adjusted profit before management views

Epwin Group PLC said on Wednesday that first-half revenue has exceeded pre-coronavirus pandemic levels and now expects 2021 adjusted pre-tax profit to exceed expectations.

Total Produce London shares tumble after being dragged down to Dole’s expected IPO price

London-listed shares of Total Produce PLC fell on Wednesday after the company said the expected price of Dole PLC’s initial public offering in New York was lowered to $ 16 to $ 17 per share, from $ 20 to $ 23. previously.

Grafenia shares decline after fall in revenue for fiscal year 2021; Reduced pre-tax loss

Grafenia PLC shares fell on Wednesday after it said its revenue for fiscal 2021 fell 38%, although its pre-tax loss and profits narrowed due to lower costs.

Contribution to Anglo Pacific’s portfolio in the second quarter up 38% compared to the first quarter following the acquisition of Voisey’s Bay

Anglo Pacific Group PLC on Wednesday announced a significantly higher contribution to the portfolio for the second quarter, thanks to the acquisition of the Voisey’s Bay cobalt stream.

Tracsis expects to beat profit forecast after winning UK contract

Tracsis PLC said on Wednesday that it plans to exceed market forecast for annual profits after winning a major multi-year contract in the UK for its RailHub software product.

Big Technologies shares surge on the stock market

Big Technologies PLC shares jumped 55% on Wednesday as they began trading on London Stock Exchange junior AIM, implying a market cap of 891.4 million pounds ($ 1.24 billion).

Fewer UK companies faced significant financial difficulties in Q2 than in Q1, report says

A total of 650,000 UK companies faced significant financial difficulties in the second quarter of 2021, down 10% from the first quarter, according to data released on Wednesday by corporate restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor Group. PLC.

Market Talk:

Rio Tinto’s Cash Splash shows the strength of the balance sheet

0832 GMT – Rio Tinto’s better-than-expected mid-year payout shows how strong the miner’s cash flow has been for 1 hour, said CFO Peter Cunningham. “The thinking behind [the shareholder payout] is a function of the strength of the cash flow, the fact that we had very strong markets in the first half of the year “and the health of the balance sheet, which was net cash at the end of the period. he told WSJ. Even with the mid-year payment, which amounts to some US $ 9 billion, “we find ourselves in a position where we are still in an extremely strong financial position,” he said. .

Barclays 2Q profits exceed expectations

0815 GMT – Barclays’ second-quarter profit was better than expected, according to Citigroup. Citi reports that the 2Q-adjusted PBT of £ 2.6 billion, excluding litigation, is 55% ahead of consensus, mainly due to reversals of provisions on changes in assumptions in IFRS 9. pre-supply is 12% higher than consensus, with an increase in revenues of 2% and an increase in costs of 2%. The forecast for the net interest margin for FY21 is slightly increased and the cost forecast for FY21 has been clarified, although both appear to be in line with the existing consensus. The CET1 ratio of 15.1% is above consensus, while the announced £ 0.5bn buyout is also beating expectations. “Overall a solid and reassuring set of numbers,” Citi analysts say. Citi reiterates a neutral rating on the stock, which rose 4.6%.

New BAT categories are crucial for the share price

0812 GMT – British American Tobacco’s reduced risk products, such as e-cigarettes and vapor tobacco products, are critical to its continued long-term share price performance, Jefferies said. The New Categories segment’s strong sequential improvement in its 1H results is encouraging, he said. At the same time, the tobacco maker continues to gain share in the cigarette market, with delivery to the United States remaining robust, which should help support further investment in lower risk products, Jefferies said. The US bank retains its buy rating and target price of 3,606.0 pence. Shares are up 0.1% to 2,772 pence.

BAT looks cheap given the dividends on offer

07:59 GMT – The bulk of British American Tobacco’s sales still come from traditional tobacco products, with ethical concerns leaving the industry untouchable for many investors, but its push into new product categories continues and big dividends are hard to ignore, says Interactive Investor. The tobacco company’s new category revenue grew 40.4% in 1H, and a historic and expected dividend yield of over 7% is hard to ignore, especially in the current rate environment. ultra-low interest, according to Interactive Investor. “Overall, and given an updated valuation, strong cash generation and generous dividend yield, analyst consensus continues to point to a solid buy,” says the platform. online investment. Shares are down 0.1% to 2,769 pence.

Fresnillo wins after ‘solid’ second-quarter production report

0757 GMT – Fresnillo shares are up 4% after the Mexican silver miner reported better-than-expected second-quarter gold and silver production. RBC Capital Markets says the numbers are strong and exceed both the brokerage’s estimates and those of the market. “On a less positive tone, the group said it was evaluating the implementation of a new law in Mexico, which would restrict the ability to outsource labor in the country,” said the RBC analyst Tyler Broda. While Fresnillo doesn’t expect the law to impact FY21 volumes, it remains a risk to watch, RBC says. “We expect to hear more about the company’s interim results on August 3.”

ITV Outlook Seen To Involve Better Than Expected Third Quarter Advertising

0757 GMT – ITV’s first half numbers are slightly better than expected and its outlook for the third quarter suggests advertising will be stronger than expected, according to Numis. The UK broadcaster said advertising is expected to increase by 68% for July and between 17% and 20% for August, while trends for September appear positive. This implies that ITV’s third-quarter advertising revenue is expected to increase by more than 20%, which is higher than Numis’ current estimate of a 6% increase, according to the brokerage. In the first half of the year, ITV’s ad and studio revenue both contributed, and savings plans are in line with previous comments, Numis said. Stocks rise 0.7%.

