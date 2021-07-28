How is your investment in the stock market taxed? – Forbes Advisor INDIA

Investing in publicly traded securities such as stocks, mutual funds, debt securities and derivatives is an integral part of the portfolio of most investors. Income from these investments includes two types of income: dividend or interest income and capital gains or profits on the sale or redemption of these securities.

In India, tax rates for Hindu Individuals and Undivided Families (HUF) are imposed at several levels: zero, 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25% and 30%, which together with the surtax and tax, results in effective tax rates. ranging from 5.2% to 42.7% depending on your income level. Therefore, an understanding of the taxation of such income and capital gains is crucial.

How are equity instruments taxed?

The returns generated by equity instruments are generally in the form of capital gains and / or dividends. The most common forms of equity instruments are stocks and equity-based mutual funds. The way they are taxed includes:

How are domestic actions taxed?

Gains from the sale of publicly traded stocks in India are classified as long-term and short-term gains based on the period of ownership. The holding period refers to such a period during which the shares are held by the investor, i.e. the period from the date of acquisition to the date of sale of these shares.

If the investor holds the listed shares for more than 12 months before selling them, the gains derived from those shares would be long term in nature, otherwise they are classified as short term.

How are capital gains taxed?

Short-term capital gains are subject to tax at the rate of 15% in accordance with Section 111A of the Income Tax Act 1961 (known as the Computer Act). Long-term capital gains are exempt up to the threshold of INR 1,000,000. According to article 112A, the income tax on long-term capital gains above INR 100,000 is at the rate of 10%, without indexation benefit (the adjustment of the purchase price for the impact of inflation, the index of which is reported by the government).

Long-term capital gains on investments made before January 31, 2018 benefit from acquired rights, a concept in which the investor is not liable to tax on long-term capital gains accumulated until ” as of January 31, 2018. the advantage of acquired rights is that long-term capital gains on the sale of listed securities were exempt from tax until January 31, 2018.

For example, in case a person acquired shares listed on the stock exchange in 2016 at INR 100 per share and the price on January 31, 2018 was INR 160 per share and now the person sells the shares on the stock exchange for INR 200, he would be subject to long-term capital gains tax of INR 40 (INR 200 minus INR 160), even if his actual gain is INR 100.

What is the Securities Transaction Tax (STT)?

Transactions which are carried out through the exchange are generally submitted to the TWU under Articles 111A and 112A. However, in the event that the transaction is not subject to the STT for any reason whatsoever, short-term capital gains are taxed at the slab rates applicable to the investor while capital gains Long term are imposed under section 112 of the IT Act. In accordance with article 112 of the IT law, the investor can choose to be taxed at the rate of 20% (with indexation) or 10% (without indexation), depending on what is most advantageous to him.

How are dividends taxed?

Dividends from listed stocks are taxed at the basic income tax rates applicable to the investor. The advantage of withholding tax (TDS) on dividends paid (at 10% over the 2021-2022 fiscal year) which are available as a tax credit.

How are equity-focused mutual funds taxed?

The capital gain from the sale of units of an equity-focused mutual fund is either a long-term gain or a short-term gain depending on how long these units are held. The taxation of capital gains from equity-based mutual funds is the same as that of publicly traded domestic stocks.

Long-term and short-term capital gains: The threshold holding period for the long-term and short-term period also remains at 12 months in the case of such mutual funds.

Dividends: The taxation of dividends from equity-based mutual funds is the same as that of dividends received on domestic stocks.

How are foreign stocks taxed?

Investments in foreign stocks are treated at par with investments in unlisted stocks for tax purposes in India. Investors resident in India can invest in stocks listed on the foreign stock exchange under the Liberalized Remittance Program (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) where an Indian investor can invest up to $ 250,000 ( approximately INR 18.75 million) per year.

Long-term and short-term capital gains: If foreign stocks are held by an investor for more than 24 months, the gains from the investment are long-term in nature, otherwise those gains are treated as short-term. Long-term capital gains are taxable at 20% while short-term capital gains are taxed at the slab rates applicable to the investor.

Dividends: Taxation of dividends from foreign stocks is taxed as income from other sources at normal rates.

Taxation in the foreign country of residence

The investor may also be subject to tax in the foreign country in which he resides. Tax relief or credit for such taxes paid in the foreign country may be available in accordance with the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between such foreign country and India. Even in the absence of DTAA, Indian investor can seek unilateral relief of foreign income tax paid from Indian income tax in accordance with Section 91 of the Technology Act. ‘information.

TCS application on remittances to foreign stocks under LRS

The amount paid by the Indian investor for the purpose of investing in foreign equities is subject to withholding tax (TCS) at the rate of 5% provided that it exceeds the threshold of INR 700,000 for a financial year. particular financial. This TCS rate can also be increased to 10% in the event of unavailability of the PAN card or the Aadhar card. The credit for TCS can be claimed by the investor at the time of filing the tax return.

How are debt securities taxed?

Debt instruments are fixed income securities that require borrowers to pay interest and principal to investors. Mutual funds that invest in debt securities are called mutual funds.

Some examples of debt instruments are corporate debentures, bonds, government securities (G-Sec), debt-focused mutual funds, among others. The tax treatment of income from debt securities in the form of capital gains on disposal or redemption and interest income is as follows:

How are Debt Mutual Funds or Debt ETFs and Gold ETFs Taxed?

The tax treatment of debt UCITS, debt ETFs or gold ETFs is also determined according to the holding period. The holding period refers to such a period during which the units of a debt mutual fund or ETF are held by the investor, i.e. the period from the date of acquisition to the date of sale or redemption of these units.

Long-term and short-term capital gains: In the case of debt mutual funds, the gains are short term in nature if the holding period is 36 months maximum, otherwise they are long term.

Short-term capital gains are subject to tax at the applicable flat-rate investor rate. Long-term capital gains are taxed at 20% under article 112 of the IT law. When calculating the tax on long-term capital gains, the investor can claim the benefit of indexation.

How are debt securities taxed?

Long-term and short-term capital gains: In the case of listed debt instruments such as debentures, G-sec, corporate bonds among others, the holding period threshold for classifying long-term or short-term gains is 12 months. Thus, if such an investment is held for more than 12 months, these gains are classified as long term, if not short term.

Short-term capital gains are taxable according to the investor’s income tax rates while long-term capital gains are taxable under article 112 of the IT law, either at 20% (with indexation) or at 10%. (without indexation), depending on what is most advantageous for the investor.

However, the benefit of indexation is not available in case of bonds or bonds, except for government-issued capital indexed bonds or gold sovereign bonds issued by the Reserve Bank of India. under the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, 2015 or zero coupon bonds.

Gains derived by an individual investor from the redemption of sovereign gold bonds issued by the RBI are exempt from capital gains tax under Article 47 (viic) of the IT Act, that is that is, only if these bonds are redeemed. However, capital gains on transfer to the stock market are subject to capital gains.

The interest: Interest earned on these debt securities is subject to tax depending on the investor’s income tax bracket. However, any interest derived from specified non-taxable bonds is exempt under section 10 (15) (iv) (h) of the Information Technology Act in the hands of the investor.

How are derivative instruments taxed?

Derivatives are instruments whose value is derived from one or more underlying assets in the form of commodities, currencies, metals, bonds, among others. In the case of derivatives, the gains are generally in the nature of business income or income from other sources.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 43 (5) of the Data Protection Act, trading transactions in derivatives carried out on a recognized stock exchange are not considered to be of a speculative nature. Capital gains from derivative instruments being in the nature of business income or income from other sources, are subject to tax at the flat rate applicable to such persons.

Taxation of listed securities In a word

An overview of the tax implications is presented below:

Notes: The above tax rates exclude the applicable surcharge and tax. A mark-up is levied on income tax at rates ranging from zero to 37% depending on the income bracket. The Cess is levied at 4% of the amount of income tax and the surcharge in all cases.

For example: people whose taxable income exceeds INR 5 crore are subject to a surcharge of 37% and the applicable slab tax rate is 30%, which results in an effective tax rate of 42, 74%. [{30%+ (37%*30%)}*1.04].

Final result

Choosing the right investments is crucial for both the preservation and enhancement of your capital. Choosing the right investment instrument when it comes to investing in listed securities depends on various factors such as your investment objective, time horizon, risk / reward analysis and appetite for money. risk, liquidity, tax incidence and the purchase of value.