EXPLAINER-How Robinhood’s Public Listing Raises Regulatory Stakes
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) – Robinhood Markets Inc’s highly anticipated public listing will subject the company to a host of additional regulatory demands – historically a weak spot for the fast-growing online brokerage.
These new obligations, which are enforced by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), include disclosure, governance and internal controls, legal experts said.
What is changing now is that its relations with its shareholders and other investors are subject to much closer scrutiny by the SEC, said John Coffee, a professor of law at Columbia University.
DISCLOSURE
As a public company, Robinhood will be required to publish quarterly financial results, including previously non-public information, such as how certain companies, such as cryptocurrency trading or options trading, contribute to its overall revenues.
It will also need to timely disclose information that could have a material effect on its course of action, such as a government investigation, cyber breach, or major operational issue.
These disclosures expose the company’s senior executives to increased personal liability, the lawyers said. Robinhoods’ chief executive officer and chief financial officer, for example, must certify the accuracy of their annual report on Form 10-K, which is a comprehensive overview of the business and financial condition of a company that includes audited financial statements.
In addition, Robinhood company insiders – officers, directors and any beneficial owners who own more than 10% of the company’s shares – should promptly report their transactions in Robinhood shares to help prevent crime. insiders.
Being a state-owned company will either place significant discipline on Robinhoods operations or, failing that, substantial pain, said Howard Fischer, partner at the Moses & Singer law firm and former SEC attorney.
GOVERNANCE
Under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the listing requirements, Robinhood will have to comply with additional governance requirements.
It should have a majority of independent directors who will play an active role in overseeing the organization’s risk management and will create an audit committee.
This audit committee selects an independent external auditor and examines the results of the company’s internal and external audits. Controls over financial reporting, cybersecurity and operational matters also fall within its remit.
The rules aim to reduce financial fraud by ensuring that company executives are aware of all the risks in the organization.
For brokerage firms, lawyers say the key type of risk is counterparty risk – the likelihood that the other party to a transaction could default on their contractual obligations.
Robinhood will also need to create an independent compensation committee to assess and report on reasonable and sustainable compensation, especially for senior executives, the lawyers said.
INTERNAL CONTROLS They include a multitude of mechanisms, rules and processes to ensure the integrity of accounting information and prevent fraud or embezzlement of internal employee funds, in addition to ensuring that a company complies with laws and regulations.
Boards of directors must assess and respond to potential financial or accounting threats first before investors and regulators are made aware, the lawyers said.
As its financial activities become more and more complex, it becomes more and more difficult for investors to understand what the risks are, said Ridgway Barker, partner at the law firm Withersworldwide.
Internal controls and disclosure requirements will force a better assessment of the specific and general types of risks Robinhood may face. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, DC edited by Michelle Price)
