Canadian Securities Regulators Offer Streamlined Capital Raising Option for Canadian Listed Issuers





VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 / CNW / – The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) are proposing to introduce a new prospectus exemption for issuers listed on a Canadian stock exchange that should provide them with a more efficient means of raising capital. “Market participants have told us that the time and cost of preparing a short form prospectus is a barrier to raising capital for many small issuers,” said Louis Morisset, chairman of the ASC and chairman and chief executive officer of the Autorité des marches financiers. “The proposal would reduce the regulatory burden, while maintaining strong investor protection.” The proposed funding exemption for listed issuers is expected to reduce costs for issuers raising less capital on the public markets. It would also allow smaller issuers to have better access to retail investors and provide retail investors with a wider choice of investments. The prospectus exemption would not be available to issuers that have been reporting issuers for less than 12 months, or to issuers that have not filed all of the continuous disclosure documents required under Canadian securities legislation. Eligible issuers would file a short offering document and the securities they issue would be freely negotiable. Under the proposed exemption, issuers could increase to the greater of the following amounts: $ 5 million or 10 percent of the issuer’s market capitalization, up to a maximum of $ 10 million, annually. Proposed exemption responds to comments received from CSA consultation paper 51-404 Regulatory burden reduction considerations for reporting issuers other than investment funds. It also reflects research on capital raising requirements in other countries and comments from other stakeholders on the prospectus system. CSA Notice and Request for Comments Proposed Amendments to Regulation 45-106 Prospectus exemptions to introduce the Listed Issuer Funding Exemption is available on CSA member websites. Comments should be submitted in writing by October 26, 2021. The story continues The CSA, the Council of Securities Regulators from Canada provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes the regulation of the Canadian financial markets. For investor inquiries, please refer to your respective securities regulator. You can contact them here. For inquiries from market participants (issuers and registrants, or their representatives), please refer to the list of subject matter experts at the end of the Notice. SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators Cision Show original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/28/c1514.html

