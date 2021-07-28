Stocks are up after Fed notes economic progress





BEIJING Stock indexes edged up on Wall Street on Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve said it was leaving its key interest rate unchanged and would continue to buy billions of bonds every month even as she noted that the US economy was strengthening. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% at 2:28 p.m. EST, after fluctuating between small gains and losses earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 105 points, or 0.3%, to 34,954, while the Nasdaq was up 0.6%. The Russell 2000 index of small business stocks rose 1.1%. Treasury yields have increased. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill rose to 1.25% from 1.23% the day before. In his statement, which followed the central bank’s last two-day policy meeting, the Fed noted that vaccinations were helping the economy, but he dropped a sentence he included after his previous meeting, that these vaccinations reduced the spread of COVID-19. It was the only reference to the delta variant that has spiked COVID cases in several hot spots in the United States and many other countries. A d The Fed has kept its short-term benchmark rate near zero since March 2020, when the pandemic ravaged the economy. The central bank also bought $ 120 billion worth of treasury and mortgage bonds each month in an attempt to further stimulate borrowing and spending. Beyond the Fed, stocks mostly hovered between small gains and losses on Wednesday as investors examined the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports. Gains in several large communications, healthcare and tech stocks helped offset declines by businesses that rely on consumer spending and manufacturers of household and personal products. Google’s parent company Alphabet stood out, jumping 3.5% after reporting a profit increase in the last quarter. Analysts expect the Fed to cut back on bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low during the pandemic. The big question for investors is the timing and pace of such a pullback. The market is also weighing on the pace of the economic recovery, which could be hampered by the further spread of COVID-19. A d The pace is going to be slower than some predicted due to the delta variant, said Greg Bassuk, founder and CEO of AXS Investments. We believe this was going to continue to see a larger opening rally, but with a lot more volatility. There are also lingering concerns that inflation will continue to rise, depending on the economic recovery and supply chain issues that have made some products more expensive. Pfizer rose 3.4% after its profits and revenue increased on strong sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and other drugs. It also raised its sales and profit forecast for the year. Boeing jumped 4.2% after the aircraft maker reported a surprise quarterly profit, its first since 2019. A d Strong earnings were not enough to raise the shares of other companies. Mcdonalds fell 2.1%, despite news of a revenue increase and analysts beating analysts’ forecasts when dining rooms reopened. Investors will focus much of their attention on business forecasts for the rest of the year. The forecast, along with a mix of economic reports on gross domestic product and personal income and expenditure, should give investors a clearer picture of the path of the economic recovery as August approaches, said Bassuk. The markets made gains in Europe and fell especially in Asia.

