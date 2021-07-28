SEC Whistleblower Protection Rule Not Limited to Employee Whistleblowers | Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

July 21, at SEC c. Collector’s Coffee, Inc. et al.,[1] a New York federal court ruled that a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) whistleblower protection rule prohibiting actions to prevent reporting of potential securities law violations to the SEC – Securities Exchange Act Rule 21F-17 – is not limited to employees of a company and extends to shareholders of a company.

For your information, the SEC whistleblower program, codified in Section 21F of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, 15 USC § 78u-6, authorizes the SEC to grant monetary rewards to eligible persons who voluntarily provide original information leading to a successful SEC application. actions resulting in financial penalties of more than $ 1 million. The program also provides privacy and anti-retaliation protections for whistleblowers, including the right of whistleblowers to pursue a private right of action against employers who retaliate against those who whistleblower.[2] Rule 21F-17, promulgated by the Commission, facilitates reporting by directing that “No one may take any action to prevent a person from communicating directly with Commission staff about a possible violation of securities law. movable property, including the application or threat of application of a confidentiality clause. agreement . . . with respect to these communications.[3]

In Collector’s coffee, the SEC alleged that Mykalai Kontilai (Kontilai) and Collector’s Coffee, Inc. (Collector’s Coffee) (collectively the “Defendants”) defrauded investors. The SEC maintains that Kontilai and Collector’s Coffee, an entity controlled by Kontilai, embezzled more than $ 6 million in investor funds allegedly raised as part of the development of an online sports memorabilia auction site, but that Kontilai took for his personal use. In addition to the multiple allegations of securities fraud in connection with the solicitation of these investments, the SEC accused the defendants of violating rule 21F-17 of the Exchange Act by resorting to agreements with investors that prohibited investors to contact the SEC.

The SEC alleges that after some investors raised concerns with the defendants about their investments and the status of the company, the defendants, in attempting to cover up the investor fraud, prepared two documents – an “Agreement”. Share Purchase ”of 2015 and a“ Settlement Agreement ”of 2017. Agreement” – which made the return of investors’ funds conditional on their agreement not to contact the SEC.

The share purchase contract, signed in 2015 by the defendants in connection with the repurchase of shares of certain investors, contained a provision stipulating that investors would not “directly or indirectly, individually, collectively or otherwise, contact a third party, including, but not limited to government or administrative agencies or enforcement agencies, for the purpose of initiating or provoking an investigation or other action relating to [Collectors Coffee] or the subject matter hereof. “[4]

In 2017, two other investors demanded the return of their investment funds and alleged that the defendants had made fraudulent misrepresentations. When the defendants did not want to return the funds, the investors took legal action. To resolve the lawsuit, the defendants and investors entered into the settlement agreement which contained a provision stating that investors “will not enter into any future communication with regulatory bodies such as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. United or any other federal, state or local government agency regarding matters related to this Agreement.[5] The SEC complaint states that when the agency contacted the investor-plaintiffs, their lawyer informed the agency that “a confidentiality agreement prevents its clients from voluntarily speaking to SEC staff.” When the defendants later learned that the investors had responded to a subpoena from the SEC, the defendants sued the investors for violating the settlement agreement.[6]

the Collector’s coffee The decision stems from the defendants’ motion to dismiss the claim under rule 21F-17. A magistrate hearing the case initially dismissed the defendants’ request.[7]

In their objections to the trial judge’s report and recommendation to the district court, the defendants argued that “Rule 21F-17 goes beyond the regulatory power of the SEC because rule 21F-17 applies. to any “person”, while section 21F of [the] Exchange Act only applies to employee whistleblowers. Therefore, the defendants argued, the Rule 21F-17 claim must be dismissed “because the defendants were not in an employer-employee relationship with the persons who, according to the SEC, were hampered” – the defendants. investor-victims.[8] The SEC countered that legal whistleblower protections are “not limited to persons in the employee-employer relationship, and as such, the application of Rule 21F-17 to any” person “is a proper exercise of its. regulatory authority ”.[9]

The district court agreed with the SEC, ruling that the agency’s promulgation of Rule 21F-17 was within its regulatory authority. Examining the statutory language and the purpose of Congress, the district court concluded that “[t]The legal definition of “whistleblower” refers to “any individual” and is not limited to persons in an employer-employee relationship. In addition, while “certain parts of section 21F provide specific anti-retaliation protections for whistleblowers who are employees”, the court found that “nothing in the text of the law or in the supporting documents indicates that Congress intended to protect only those whistleblowers who are employees. Rather, “the law allows eligibility for whistleblower status, and the various incentives and protections that go with that status, to extend beyond the employer-employee relationship.”[10]

While defendants can appeal to the Second Circuit, the court’s ruling that Rule 21F-17 applies to any “person” who obstructs a whistleblower’s communications with the SEC – not just an employer who obstructs a employee – should warn companies that agreements with any counterparty, including sellers, shareholders, third parties and others, which contain language restricting a party’s ability to communicate with the SEC, could expose the company to liability potential, including SEC enforcement under Rule 21F-17. Companies should therefore be aware that such agreements containing gag provisions may attract the attention of the SEC.

[1] Case n ° 19-cv-04355 (SDNY).

[2] Since the program’s inception in 2012, the SEC has awarded approximately $ 562 million to 106 people, including awards totaling approximately $ 175 million to 39 people in fiscal 2020 alone. To see United States Securities Commission 2020 Annual Report to Congress, Whistleblower Program to 2, available at https://www.sec.gov/files/2020%20Annual%20Report_0.pdf.

[3] 17 CFR § 240.21F-17 (a).

[4] Complaint amended 112-116, SEC c. Collector’s Coffee et al., Case n ° 19-cv-04355, file n ° 134 (SDNY November 4, 2018).

[5] Identifier. 118-121.

[6] Identifier. – 125-133.

[7] SEC c. Collector’s Coffee Inc. et al., n ° 19-cv-4355 (VM) (GWG), 2021 WL 1956369, at * 5 (SDNY May 17, 2021).

[8] SEC c. Collector’s Coffee Inc., et al., n ° 19-cv-4355 (VM), 2021 WL 3082209, at * 2 (SDNY July 21, 2021).

[9] Identifier.

[10] Identifier. The defendants separately argued that rule 21F-17 violates the First Amendment. But the district court quickly dismissed the argument, ruling that the SEC was within its authority to challenge an agreement that was unenforceable, writing that “no First Amendment rights are abridged when a party allegedly violates Rule 21F. -17 by seeking to enforce an illegal law, and therefore a contractual provision inapplicable before the courts. Identifier. to 3.

