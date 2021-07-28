Pfizer data suggests third dose of Covid-19 vaccine ‘strongly’ boosts protection against Delta variant





Data published online suggests that antibody levels against the Delta variant in people aged 18 to 55 who receive a third dose of the vaccine are more than five times higher than those after a second dose.

In people aged 65 to 85, data from Pfizer suggests that antibody levels against the Delta variant after receiving a third dose of the vaccine are more than 11 times higher than those from a second dose.

The data, which included 23 people, has yet to be peer reviewed or published.

In a company results conference call on Wednesday morning, Dr Mikael Dolsten, who heads global research, development and medical care for Pfizer, called the new data on a third dose of the vaccine a ‘”encouraging”.

“Receiving a third dose more than six months after vaccination, when protection can start to wane, was estimated to potentially increase neutralizing antibody titers in participants in this study up to 100-fold after the third dose. compared to pre-dose three. , Dolsten said in prepared remarks . “These preliminary data are very encouraging as Delta continues to expand.” The data also shows that antibody levels are much higher against the original variant of the coronavirus and the beta variant, first identified in South Africa, after a third dose. Earlier this month, Pfizer announced that it had seen its coronavirus vaccine’s immunity wane, saying it was resuming efforts to develop a third dose that would protect people against the variants. The company also said it will seek emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a third dose in August. But in an unusual move, two prominent federal agencies said at the time Americans do not yet need third doses and it was not up to companies alone to decide when an additional dose might be needed. US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy repeated the point on Wednesday morning, telling CNN’s Poppy Harlow: “People don’t have to go out to get the shots. Pfizer to Submit Third Dose Vaccine Data to FDA Soon Pfizer said it plans to submit data on a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to the FDA as early as next month, Dolsten said during Wednesday’s call for results. “We are in talks with regulators regarding a possible third dose booster of the current vaccine and, assuming positive results, anticipate an emergency use authorization application as early as August,” Dolsten said. In order for third doses to be given to people in the United States, the emergency use authorization issued by the FDA for the vaccine would have to either be changed or, if the vaccine was fully approved by the FDA, a third dose. dose could be delivered off-label. . “We continue to believe that a third booster dose is likely to be required within six to 12 months of full vaccination to maintain the highest level of protection, and studies are underway to assess the safety. and the immunogenicity of a third dose, ”Dolsten said. said, adding that the data suggests that antibody levels appear to decline around eight months after receiving a second dose of the vaccine. “Pending regulatory approval, we also plan to launch an immunogenicity and safety study in August to evaluate an updated version of our vaccine specifically designed to target the Delta variant,” Dolsten said. He mentioned how the Delta variant is the “most transmissible” ever and now accounts for around 83% of sequenced Covid-19 cases in the United States. General surgeon: “People don’t have to go out to get vaccinated” At this point, the decision as to whether and when booster shots are needed will be made by agencies such as the FDA and CDC, Murthy told CNN on Wednesday. “This data from Pfizer, we discussed with them what they see in regards to their studies related to the boosters,” said Murthy, when asked about the new data from Pfizer. “But at this point, I want to be very clear: people don’t need to go out and get the shot.” Murthy said government agencies “will be looking at the full scope of data that will come from the companies, which will come from the cohorts that the CDC is now tracking, where they are monitoring whether or not there is a decrease in immunity or an increase in immunity. the breakthrough rates. “Ultimately, this collective information is what will drive any decision about boosters.” Murthy also said that whether it was ethical to recommend a third booster injection when there is a major shortage of vaccine supply in the developing world was a “critical question” because the ability to reduce the likelihood of developing future variants depends on curbing the spread of the virus around the world. “As a country, we have a vested interest in getting the rest of the world immunized,” Murthy said. “That’s one of the reasons why, you know, we don’t want to have to choose between giving boosters to our people, if it’s necessary, and vaccinating the rest of the world.” This is why the United States is making sure to increase manufacturing capacity in other countries, he said, by working with vaccine companies such as Pfizer and Moderna to ensure they are producing more for the rest of the world and donating excess supply to other countries.

CNN’s Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

