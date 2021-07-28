Business
Amazon is everywhere. Here’s how the United States could break it
Of the Big Four, Amazon has given the clearest picture to date of how its business could change if the proposed bills become law. And the first part of his empire to disappear could be his huge third-party market,
The company recently suggested that it may be forced to stop operating its marketplace for third-party sellers and go back to the days when it simply sold all merchandise on its site itself. Such a move could have huge implications for the millions of sellers who depend on it to run their businesses and disrupt the shopping experience. for consumers used to getting virtually everything they want in one place.
Longtime Amazon Watchers are torn over whether Amazon would actually follow this plan if the legislation were passed, which in itself is likely a long way off as it could hurt the company’s bottom line. But that possibility demonstrates the challenges lawmakers face as they seek to temper the power of Amazon and its fellow tech giants.
“It’s very, very difficult to break businesses,” said Joel Mitnick, an antitrust partner at law firm Cadwalader. “Breaking down the businesses that consumers love is even more difficult. “
Untangling Amazon’s Business Network
Amazon was once just a bookseller. Now, a short list of Amazon’s activities includes its cloud division Amazon Web Services; Whole foods; The advertisement; games; entertainment and streaming; logistics, warehousing and delivery; smart devices; payment services and, of course, e-commerce.
And while it has yet to gain attention, regulatory action could also affect Amazon Web Services, the company’s most profitable division, which provides critical IT infrastructure to businesses and government agencies around the world. as well as to Amazon itself.
For now, at least, US regulators are focused on the centerpiece of the Amazon empire: retail.
Ending the Amazon Marketplace
When you search for products on the Amazon site, many of the items listed for sale are not sold by Amazon itself, but by millions of external sellers who use the platform to reach the hundreds of millions of customers of the company. Corn Amazon’s relationship with these third-party sellers has become a major focus point for company reviews.
The Ending Platform Monopolies Act, one of six bills introduced in the House last month, targets Amazon’s relationship with sellers, although it does not directly name the company. The bill would prohibit a dominant tech platform from owning multiple lines of business that create conflicts of interest, or could be used to promote its own offerings or thwart competition, for example, a tech giant owning a market platform and compete with others at the same time. time.
A companion bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, would ban Amazon from requiring sellers to purchase other Amazon products and services as a condition of being on the platform. It would also prevent Amazon from using seller sales data to promote Amazon-branded products and prevent the tech giant from trying to control how a seller prices their products.
In a statement after the bills were announced, Amazon Vice President of Public Policy Brian Huseman suggested that if forced to choose a business model, the company could stop supporting independent third-party sellers. , a decision positioned as a potential danger to the economy.
“Over half a million American small and medium businesses make a living through the Amazon Marketplace, and without access to Amazon customers, it will be much more difficult for these third-party sellers to market their business and earn. comparable income. ”Huseman said.
Highlighting the potential threat to third-party companies is a politically savvy argument, analysts say. “They play their best, that’s how Amazon makes money for others,” said Tom Forte, analyst at DA Davidson.
But it’s also a somewhat surprising statement, given how the third-party seller activity is for Amazon. As of the end of 2018, independent third-party sellers accounted for nearly 60% of total gross physical merchandise sales on Amazon, with $ 160 billion in revenue, Bezos wrote in his annual letter to shareholders. This year.
“Third party sellers kick our first part. Wrong,” he wrote at the time.
It still does, analysts say. Amazon gets a “superior” profit margin on sales to third parties compared to its own direct sales, Forte said, because it keeps the prices of its own products so low. Amazon also generates additional revenue when sellers use its delivery service.
Protect the delivery empire
By threatening to sacrifice a part of its business, Amazon may be trying to to preserve another: the enormous logistics and execution system that he has put in place around the world.
The Ending Platform Monopolies Act could force tech giants “to divest lines of business such as Fulfillment by Amazon, where the platform’s controlling power allows it to prioritize its own services,” said Chris Evans, spokesperson for representative Pramila Jayapal, co-author of the bill. Evans cited reports from many sellers who felt “they had no choice but to pay for Fulfillment by Amazon in order to sell their products.”
Yes Amazon only sold its own products, it would be more like any other retailer with a delivery network to ship products to customers, potentially avoiding a fallout from this section of the business.
“Think about the billions of dollars they’ve put in capital and the construction jobs they’ve created by building these distribution centers,” said Brian Yarbrough, senior analyst at Edward Jones.
from amazon global logistics operation now comprises an air freight network with dozens of planes, a freight forwarding system and a massive fleet of trucks, as well as its numerous distribution centers. In a wave of hiring last year, Amazon launched around 500,000 employees, many of whom are execution workers, bringing the company’s total employment to over 1.3 million.
Some of those jobs could be at risk if invoices are accepted and Amazon sheds its third-party market as a result.
“I think [regulators] You have to be careful to be too short-sighted here, and think about job creation and the size of these companies and their importance to the overall economy, ”Yarbrough said.
But the ecommerce giant’s early reaction to invoices offers some insight what parts of its business Amazon will fight the most in an antitrust world.
