4 companies open for trading today. Here is how they did it.

Four companies debuted on the stock market on Wednesday, with three of the trades falling below their offer price.

The four are



Duolingo,



MeridianLink, PowerSchool Holdings and Snap One Holdings. Duolingo and Snap One opened on the Nasdaq; MeridianLink and PowerSchool trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

More than 20 companies are expected to list their shares this week, including Robinhood Markets, which is expected to go public on Thursday. The controversial trading app sells 55 million shares at $ 38 to $ 42. It will trade under the symbol HOOD on the Nasdaq.

Dole, the food company known for its bananas and pineapples, was scheduled to trade on Wednesday but is now expected to be listed on Friday, a person familiar with the matter said. On Tuesday, the company changed the terms of its deal, increasing the number of shares it would offer but lowering its price range. Dole is now selling $ 30.3 million to $ 16 to $ 17 each. He had deposited to offer 26 million shares at $ 20 to $ 23. It will be traded under the DOLE ticker on the NYSE.

MeridianLink (ticker: MLNK), the only company of the four to increase its deal size and price to the top of its expected range, was the group’s premiere on Wednesday. Fintech sold 13.2 million shares at $ 26 each, from the 12 million shares at $ 24 to $ 26 he had planned to offer.

The shares opened at $ 26.50 and recently traded at $ 24.80, down almost 5% from the offer price.

MeridianLink provides cloud software to financial institutions, such as banks and credit unions, to help them offer loans. Thoma Bravo, the software-focused private equity firm, acquired MeridianLink in 2018. The company will own nearly 51% after the IPO, a flyer says.

Duolingo (DUOL) reduced the size of its deal by almost 38% but set a price above its already softened range. The mobile language learning platform had submitted a file to propose 5.1 million shares at $ 85 to $ 95 each, which he raised at $ 95 to $ 100 on Monday. Late Tuesday, Duolingo finished sale of 3.7 million shares at $ 102 each.

Shares started at $ 141.40, peaked at $ 145, and recently changed hands to $ 139.12, up almost 37% from the offer price.

Launched in 2011, the Duolingos app offers courses in 40 languages ​​to around 40 million monthly active users.

PowerSchool (PWSC) closed the biggest deal after raising $ 710 million. The company sold approximately 39.5 million shares at $ 18, the low end of its price range of $ 18 to $ 20.

The shares have occasionally fallen below its offer price. The stock opened at $ 18.50 and recently at $ 17.99, a dime below its IPO price.

Founded in 1997, PowerSchool provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. The company has more than 12,000 customers, including 93 of the top 100 school districts in the United States. It is backed by buyout stores Vista Equity Partners and Onex Partners.

PowerSchool is also the latest edtech company to hit the market. Instructure Holdings (INST), which is backed by Thoma Bravo, listed its shares last week as the stock rose 5% on its first day of listing.

Finally, Snap One (SNPO) opened. The shares started at $ 16 and recently traded at $ 16.01, 11% off its offer price. The company raised $ 249.3 million after selling 13.85 million shares at $ 18 each, the low end of its price range of $ 18 to $ 21.

Snap One sells smart home technology products and software residential and commercial audio-video resellers, who in turn sell and install the products for consumers. Hellman & Friedman, a private equity firm, will own nearly 72% of Snap One after the IPO.

