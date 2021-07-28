New legislation shines spotlight on algorithm-based workplaces





In summary Assembly Bill 701 requires employers like Amazon to disclose workplace quotas and limits the ability to penalize workers for time off. < class=""> By Yesenia Barrera, Special at CalMatters Yesenia Barrera is an organizer at the Warehouse Worker Resource Center, [email protected] Earlier this year, Jeff Bezos wrote a last letter to Amazon shareholders. As well as being the most customer-centric company on Earth, it promised that Amazon would be the Best Employer on Earth and the Safest Workplace on Earth. As a former Amazon warehouse worker in Southern California, I know the company still has a long way to go to achieve this goal. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy took over the reins of Amazon as Bezos stepped down from his role. Jassy is fortunate enough to keep Bezos’ promise and put the safety of the company’s 1.3 million workers at the heart of Amazon’s mission. It must start by being transparent about punitive work quotas in Amazon’s warehouses, a move that could become law in California with the passage of Assembly Bill 701. My job at Amazon has been one of the most physically and mentally exhausting I have ever had. Although I arrived on the first day excitedly at the idea of ​​working there, the joy quickly faded, replaced by anxiety and, ultimately, injury. Amazon warehouse workers work eight to 10 hours a day, up to five days a week, not including mandatory overtime called peak hours. The work is fast and extremely brutal on the body. Amazon warehouse workers haul, fold, reach, twist and wrap items weighing between 30 and 60 pounds day in and day out, walking 10 to 15 miles a day with no chance of properly resting our bodies. Amazon’s monitoring system constantly monitors workers’ production: how many items we pack per second and per hour. If a worker has not scanned or moved a box for a few minutes, the system alerts a manager. Algorithms force warehouse workers to work faster and faster at the expense of their bodies. Debilitating sprains, tears and bruises on the back, shoulders and knees are common. Not keeping pace can result in a writing or worse. I was a seasonal employee until 2019 and worked hard to become a permanent full time employee at the Rialto distribution center. One day, I was approached by my manager because the monitoring system told me that I was not productive enough that day. I received a debriefing and when I returned to work on my next scheduled shift, my badge did not work. The algorithm resulted in my dismissal, as it did for other workers like me, even though we were working as hard as we could. Away from Bezos’ public promises to secure Amazon’s work, working in one of the company’s warehouses doesn’t just stay more dangerous As the average workplace, the company stands out with its questionable safety record, even within the warehouse industry. Amazon records show people were injured on the job at double the average rate in the general warehousing industry and three times the average rate of all private employers in 2018. These workers were injured on the job more frequently than police, sanitation workers and even loggers. . From the company explicit objective maintaining a high employee turnover rate means that burnout is not a concern for the company, despite Bezos’ Best Employer promise. I constantly felt the stress of having to work fast and even ignoring my personal needs for bathroom breaks or water because I didn’t want to be written down and fired for it. Amazon treated its employees like robots. We are human. This is why hundreds of workers like me have joined a coalition of union, community and religious leaders who are advocating for the passage of Bill 701. AB 701 will bring this punitive work based on algorithms out of the shadows. requiring employers like Amazon to disclose quotas in the workplace. It will also prevent Amazon and other companies from penalizing workers for time off when they comply with health and safety standards. CEO Jassy Has A Chance To Fix Amazon’s Safety Record; AB 701 is a simple way to hold him and other CEOs accountable for creating safe workplaces. Urge lawmakers to support it.

