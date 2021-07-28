Business
FCA propose to comply or explain requirement to tackle board diversity
LONDON Britain’s financial watchdog has proposed changing the rules for companies listed on the UK stock market to include a ‘comply or explain’ requirement for not meeting diversity targets .
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority outlined its diversity and inclusion proposals in a consultation paper released on Wednesday.
He proposed that at least 40% of company boards be made up of women, including those who identify as women. As of January 2021, women made up 36% of corporate leadership positions on the UK’s main FTSE 100, according to data from the Hampton Alexander Reviews.
In addition, the FCA said companies should have at least one woman in leadership positions on the board of chairman, CEO, senior independent director or chief financial officer.
The FCA has also proposed that at least one member of a company’s board of directors be from a non-white ethnic minority. A report by Green Park Business Leaders, released in February, found that only 10 of the 297 people in the top three roles of FTSE 100 companies were from ethnic minorities.
The financial regulator has said it wants listed companies to publicly disclose whether they have met specific board diversity goals in their annual financial statements. If not, companies should explain why they did not meet these targets, also known as the “comply or explain” requirement.
“This allows companies to provide relevant context on their approach to board diversity, whether or not these goals are met,” FCA said in its paper.
Along with these goals, the FCA has said it wants companies to publish data on the makeup of their boards of directors and the most senior members of management teams.
Nasdaq Diversity Proposal
FCA’s proposals follow a pushed by US stock exchange operator Nasdaq to increase diversity among the 3,000 listed companies.
He filed a proposal in December asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve new rules on the composition of corporate boards. The Nasdaq has proposed requiring that the majority of companies have at least two different directors: a woman and someone who identifies as an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ. He also put forward a “comply or explain” requirement.
By March, however, the Nasdaq’s proposal was delayed as the SEC took longer to review the plan.
Speaking in March at the launch of a women in finance charter, FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi said the Nasdaq had taken the lead with its listing rules and said the UK watchdog explored similar requirements.
He said, “I would encourage all participants in the capital markets to examine why there are so few female CEOs and CFOs or CEOs and CFOs of color who show up at IPOs or when people are in the market. capital raised? Are there challenges in the culture of private equity, underwriting, syndication of shares? What more can we do to sponsor and celebrate women business leaders and entrepreneurs? “
The FCA is seeking comments on its proposals, as part of its consultation period, which ends in October. He said he would seek to formalize all the rules by the end of 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/28/fca-proposes-comply-or-explain-requirement-to-tackle-board-diversity.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]