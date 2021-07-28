FCA propose to comply or explain requirement to tackle board diversity

LONDON Britain’s financial watchdog has proposed changing the rules for companies listed on the UK stock market to include a ‘comply or explain’ requirement for not meeting diversity targets .

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority outlined its diversity and inclusion proposals in a consultation paper released on Wednesday.

He proposed that at least 40% of company boards be made up of women, including those who identify as women. As of January 2021, women made up 36% of corporate leadership positions on the UK’s main FTSE 100, according to data from the Hampton Alexander Reviews.

In addition, the FCA said companies should have at least one woman in leadership positions on the board of chairman, CEO, senior independent director or chief financial officer.

The FCA has also proposed that at least one member of a company’s board of directors be from a non-white ethnic minority. A report by Green Park Business Leaders, released in February, found that only 10 of the 297 people in the top three roles of FTSE 100 companies were from ethnic minorities.

The financial regulator has said it wants listed companies to publicly disclose whether they have met specific board diversity goals in their annual financial statements. If not, companies should explain why they did not meet these targets, also known as the “comply or explain” requirement.

“This allows companies to provide relevant context on their approach to board diversity, whether or not these goals are met,” FCA said in its paper.

Along with these goals, the FCA has said it wants companies to publish data on the makeup of their boards of directors and the most senior members of management teams.