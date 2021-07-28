Capital markets to play bigger role in financing economic growth, says Sebi chief





Ajay Tyagi, Chairman of the Indian Stock Market Regulator (SEBI) Ajay Tyagi said on Wednesday that much of non-bank financial intermediation goes through the capital markets, and that to the in the future, they will play a more important role in the economic growth of the country. “In the future, capital markets will play a more important role in financing economic growth,” he said. Addressing the 18th Annual Capital Markets Conference, hosted by FICCI, Tyagi said that in the future, SEBI’s focus area will be on strengthening the robustness of capital markets. “Household financial savings deployed in the securities market are increasing and maintaining them will give a tremendous boost to the capital markets and the economy,” he added. Regarding IPOs, fundraising and disclosures, he said that successful IPOs of new age tech companies will attract more funds and help create a new ecosystem of entrepreneurs and investors. “The SEBI is constantly reviewing the regime. The minimum public shareholding framework has been revised to make it easier for large companies to go public. The focus will be on reviewing fundraising standards in the future and the SEBI Primary Market Committee is deliberating whether PSPC should be introduced in India. From raising through traditional equity and debt instruments, companies have diversified into a large number of new instruments. As market dynamics change, even more innovative instruments are likely to emerge. “ The SEBI chief said the regulator has been active in efforts to strengthen the market and several reforms are underway. For the list of start-ups, a separate platform “Innovators Growth Platform” has been created. “For the fundraising needs of the social sector, we are in the process of setting up a whole ecosystem called ‘Social Stock Exchange’,” he added. On the issue of corporate governance, he said that while independent directors have an important role, other directors should also play a more active role in running the company. There is a need to continuously improve corporate governance standards and transparency should come from within the company itself, he added. “With the growing awareness and maturation of capital markets, well-governed companies enjoy investor confidence and reap long-term benefits. I urge the FICCI to intensify its efforts to improve the corporate governance of its members. If the industry is self-governing well, the need for the regulator to intervene every time will not arise, “he stressed. The Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Vikram Limaye, said digital adoption and the addition of new clients will continue on an accelerated trajectory in the years to come. He said SEBI is working with other stakeholders to further reduce registration time and it should be reduced to 2-3 days. FICCI President Uday Shankar said the capital market was functioning smoothly despite the pandemic and the listing of new age companies had brought depth to the market. “We need a simplification of the listing process and should also create an efficient delisting process,” he added. –IANS rrb / sn / vd (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

