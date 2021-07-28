Facebook Warns of Significant Slowdown in Growth, Imposes Vaccine on U.S. Staff

(Reuters) -Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it expects revenue growth in the third and fourth quarters to slow significantly, pushing shares of social media giants down about 5% in extended exchanges .

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook sign is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS / Eric Gaillard / File Photo

The warning eclipsed the company’s estimates of quarterly Wall Street earnings, bolstered by rising ad spend as businesses ramp up their digital presence to cater to consumers spending more time and money online.

Facebook said it expects Apple’s recent update to its iOS operating system to impact its ability to target ads and therefore ad revenue in the third quarter. IPhone makers’ privacy changes make it harder for apps to track users and prevent advertisers from accessing valuable data to target ads.

The company also announced on Wednesday that it would require anyone working in its U.S. offices to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Monthly active users were 2.90 billion, up 7% from the same period last year, but analysts are not expecting 2.92 billion and mark the slowest growth rate since at least three years, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The slowdown in user growth is noticeable and highlights the challenges of engagement as the world opens up. Importantly, Facebook is the most exposed to Apple’s privacy changes, and it looks like it’s starting to impact the outlook from the third quarter, said Ygal Arounian, analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Everyone will be closely monitoring any development of their ad targeting system to see how it goes given its huge role in helping Facebook monetize its apps, said Tom Johnson, digital director of WPP Mindshares.

The company’s total revenue, which consists primarily of advertising sales, reached $ 29.08 billion in the second quarter, from $ 18.69 billion a year earlier, beating analyst estimates by 27 , $ 89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Facebook, like its peers, has seen increased demand for digital ads as the pandemic has pushed consumers to buy largely online, forcing several companies to establish online stores and marketplaces using online platforms. social media.

Its advertising revenue rose 56% to $ 28.58 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, Facebook said. He indicated a 47% increase in the price per ad.

In the third and fourth quarters of 2021, we expect year-over-year total revenue growth rates to slow significantly on a sequential basis as we go through periods of increasingly strong growth. CFO Dave Wehner said in the earnings release.

The world’s largest social network has stepped up its e-commerce efforts, which are expected to bring additional revenue to the company and make its advertising inventory more valuable. The push will be key to how Facebook, which hosts more than one million online stores on its main app and Instagram, can grow its advertising business amid the impact of Apple’s changes.

It’s also on the offensive to attract the biggest social media figures and their fans, competing with platforms like Alphabets YouTube and the short video app TikTok, which recently hit 3 billion downloads worldwide. Facebook announced this month that it will invest more than $ 1 billion to support content creators until the end of 2022.

Second-quarter net income more than doubled to $ 10.4 billion, or $ 3.61 per share, from $ 5.18 billion, or $ 1.80 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of $ 3.03 per share.

Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com, called it a successful quarter for Facebook, but warned: Growing regulatory concerns and growing antitrust scrutiny will be major headwinds for Facebook in the coming months as the Biden’s administration has made it clear that it wants to curb big tech.

The company continues to come under pressure from global lawmakers and regulators, including the United States Federal Trade Commission which has until August 19 to re-file its antitrust complaint against the company and a group of ‘States that said Wednesday they would appeal the dismissal of judges. their trial.

Facebook hit a market cap of $ 1,000 billion for the first time last month when the judge dismissed the initial complaints.

The company, which has long been criticized by lawmakers for misinformation and other abuse on its platform, has also come under renewed scrutiny from President Joe Bidens’ administration. for handling false COVID-19 claims on its platforms. At Facebook’s Washington, DC office on Wednesday, a group of critics set up a body bag installation to protest the issue.