Small business beats Elon Musk’s Neuralink in race to test brain chips in humans





A small company developing an implantable brain computer interface to help treat conditions such as paralysis has been given the green light from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin clinical trials for its flagship device later this year. New York-based Synchron announced Wednesday that it has received FDA approval to begin an early feasibility study of its Stentrode implant later this year at Mount Sinai Hospital with six human subjects. The study will examine the safety and effectiveness of its motor neuroprosthesis in patients with severe paralysis, with the hope that the device will allow them to use data from the brain to control digital devices and improve independence. functional. Patients start using the device at home soon after implantation and can wirelessly control external devices while remembering to move their limbs. The system is designed to facilitate better communication and functional independence for patients by enabling day-to-day tasks such as texting, emailing, e-commerce and accessing telemedicine, the company said in a statement. . Synchron got the go-ahead from the FDA to Elon Musks Neuralink, which is developing similar technology. Neuralink most recently demonstrated how a monkey with the company’s implant could play a video game using only signals from his brain. Unlike the Neuralinks device, the Synchrons implantation procedure is much less invasive. It is delivered to the brain through the blood vessels during a two-hour procedure similar to how stents are inserted into the heart. America is changing faster than ever! Add Change America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay current on the news. Other brain-computer interfaces in development currently involve piercing the skull and placing needle electrodes directly into brain tissue. Synchron said such an invasive procedure can lead to long-term inflammation in the brain, a problem that has posed a challenge in moving to human trials. Four human patients in Australia have already received the Synchrons implant in a separate clinical trial. The company published a study detailing how two patients were able to control the devices in text and typing. They eventually used technology at home to send text messages, shop online and manage their finances, the study found. Synchrons’ north star must perform brain-wide data transfer, Thomas Oxley, CEO of Synchron, said in a statement. Our first target is the motor cortex for the treatment of paralysis, which represents a significant unmet need for millions of people around the world, and a $ 20 billion market opportunity, he said. READ MORE STORIES OF CHANGING AMERICA FIRST DRUG-RESISTANT FUNGAL INFECTIONS REPORTED IN THE UNITED STATES OVER 200 PEOPLE IN 27 STATES NOW MONKEYPOX MONKEYPOX NEW STUDY FINDS DRINKING TOO MUCH COFFEE MAY REDUCE YOUR BRAIN AND SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE THE RISK OF DEMENTIA TASTY SNACK OR HEALTHY SNACK? HOW YOUR BRAIN AFFECTS WHAT YOU CHOOSE? DOSE OF PSILOCYBIN IMPROVED NEURAL CONNECTIONS LOST IN DEPRESSION, STUDY SAYS SCIENTISTS INVENT A PACEMAKER THAT DISSOLVES IN YOUR BODY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/medical-advances/565347-small-company-beats-elon-musks-neuralink-in-race The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos