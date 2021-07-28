Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National company





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,173,352, up 8.39 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.35%, to $ 25.71 on 5.1 million shares. Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY). Health care. Up $ 4.02 or 25.07%, to $ 20.05 on 4.5 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.79%, to $ 10.17 on 4.4 million shares. BlackBerry Ltée (TSX: BB). Technology. Up 98 cents or 7.85 percent, to $ 13.46 on 4 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up six cents, or 1.4 percent, to $ 4.33 on 3.8 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up to four cents or 2.8 percent to $ 1.47 on 3.7 million shares. Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX: OGI). Health care. Up 33 cents or 10.68 percent to $ 3.42 on 3.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY) Up $ 4.02, or 25.07%, to $ 20.05, Tilray Inc.’s share price jumped 25% on Wednesday as investors rewarded the cannabis company for its solid outlook and fundamentals. Tilray chief executive pointed to COVID-19 lockdowns for more than $ 100 million in lost revenue, but the company still made a profit and expects a recent merger to help it out. recover from the pandemic. Irwin Simon, who took the helm of Tilray after its merger with Aphria Inc. in May, told analysts on a conference call Wednesday that public health measures have forced many cannabis stores to temporarily close and send customers looking for products online, weighing on business results. for the quarter ended May 31. The pandemic came as Tilray and the cannabis industry continued their efforts to educate customers on their ever-expanding product lines and pushed Tilray to use social media and e-commerce to reach and attract new customers, a Simon said. Despite the challenges, the company reported a profit of US $ 33.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter, up from a net loss of US $ 84.3 million in the same period last year. . Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Up six cents, or 1.4 percent, to $ 4.33, Crescent Point Energy Corp. expects to generate “significant” excess cash flow this year as energy prices rise, CEO Craig Bryksa said on Wednesday. The Calgary-based company has raised its production forecast for 2021 after reaching a profit of $ 2.14 billion in the second quarter. Crescent Point says it earned $ 3.65 per diluted share in the quarter, down from a loss of 27 cents per share or $ 145.1 million a year earlier. The company’s adjusted cash flow totaled $ 387.8 million in the second quarter, or $ 0.66 per diluted share, well above analysts’ forecast of $ 0.62 per share. Bryksa said the company will use the additional cash flow to increase the strength of its balance sheet while seeking to return additional value to shareholders through a valuation of its current dividend. On Wednesday, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of a quarter of a cent per share payable on October 1. Crescent Point’s adjusted earnings for the three months ended June 30 were $ 117.6 million or 20 cents per share, compared to a loss of $ 27.9 million or five cents per share in the second quarter of 2020. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 28, 2021

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

