Silvergate Announces Price of $ 200 Million Custodian Share Offer

LA JOLLA, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Silvergate Capital Corporation (Silvergate or the Company) today announced the price of a public offering of 8,000,000 custodian shares, each representing 1 / 40th of the stake in one share of its non-cumulative perpetual preferred shares at 5.375% Fixed Rate, Series A for gross proceeds of $ 200 million. Each preferred share has a liquidation preference of $ 1,000 per share, equivalent to $ 25 per custodian share. The offer is scheduled to close on August 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from the issuance and sale of the Custodian’s shares, after deducting underwriting discount and commissions, and before payment of estimated expenses, will be approximately $ 194.2 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed offering to further supplement the regulatory capital levels of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (the Bank), and for other general purposes. of the business, which may include providing capital to support the growth of the company organically or through strategic acquisitions and other growth initiatives, including the Banks SEN Leverage loan product, custody and other digital asset services. Silvergate has applied to list the Custodian’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SIPrA.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., JP Morgan Securities LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC act as co-book managers.

Silvergate has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and a preliminary prospectus supplement) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before investing, you should read each of these and other documents that Silvergate has filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference into such documents for more complete information about Silvergate and this offering. You can obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Silvergate, any underwriter or broker participating in the offering will send you the prospectus if you request it by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 1-866-471-2526, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1 -800 -831-9146, JP Morgan Securities LLC at 1-212-834-4533, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. at 1-800-966-1559 or UBS Securities LLC at 1-888-827-7275.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry. The company’s real-time payment platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its growing class of customer-centric suite of payment, lending and finance solutions. of digital currency companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital currency markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital currency future.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current beliefs regarding, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as can, should, could, predict, potential, believe, will probably result, expect, continue, anticipate, seek, estimate, have intention, plan, project, projection, forecast, objective, target, would, objective and outlook, or the negative version of these words or other comparable words or expressions of a future or prospective nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections regarding our industry and the beliefs of management and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and independent. of our will. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be construed as a representation by us or any other person that these expectations, estimates and projections will be realized. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of their publication, these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. For more information on other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, please refer to the Company’s public reports filed with the SEC.