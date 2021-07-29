Ford posts unexpected profit despite chip shortage





Ford FPRC made a net profit of $ 561 million in the quarter, about half of what it earned a year earlier despite the impact of the pandemic, which has closed many of its factories and dealerships over the course of of this period.

Analysts had expected the company to report a narrow loss in the second quarter as it battles the impact of the computer chip shortage, which is causing problems across the auto industry. Despite strong consumer demand for cars and trucks, Ford and most other automakers were forced to shut factories again this quarter due to a lack of chips needed to build their vehicles.

In April, Ford warned it expected to lose about 50% of its expected second-quarter production due to the chip shortage, which would cost it about $ 2.5 billion over the year. But on Wednesday, the company said the production loss was not as bad as feared, and it now expects adjusted profit before interest and taxes to be between $ 9 billion and $ 10 billion, well above the $ 5.5 to $ 6.5 billion range. screened barely three months ago.

Ford’s quarterly profit came as a surprise even to the company’s top management.

“I can tell you that this result was far from certain at the start of the quarter,” said Jim Farley, CEO of Ford. Although he said that “the situation remains fluid” for the supply of chips in the future, he expects an improvement in the future. He added that the company is seeing strong demand for a series of new vehicles, including the recently reintroduced Ford Bronco, the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and the F-150 Lightning, the electric version of its best-selling pickup. There are 120,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning, which won’t be available until next spring, and 120,000 unfulfilled orders for the Broncos which only went into production recently, Ford said. Over 70% of orders for both vehicles come from new Ford customers. “Having managed effectively throughout the first half of the year, we are now poised to grow in the second half and beyond due to these hot products, pent-up demand and improved chip supply,” said said Farley. And while it typically takes time for automakers to make profits on electric vehicles early in production, CFO John Lawler said the Mustang Mach-E is already profitable in its first year of availability. A new way to sell cars Farley said navigating the chip shortage has led Ford to make fundamental changes in the way it does business. He now expects to sell many more vehicles to customers who order a specific vehicle and have Ford build it for them, rather than shipping vehicles to dealerships to sell to walk-in customers. The “order bank” for vehicle pre-orders by customers is seven times greater than it was at the same time a year earlier, he said, and does not include reservations for the F -150 Lightning or most orders from Bronco. “We’ve learned that, yes, operating with fewer vehicles on the lots is not only possible, it’s better for customers, dealers and Fords,” said Farley. He said more customer orders reduce inventory from Ford and its dealers and better reflect actual demand, and less need to use cashback and finance offers to move vehicles already in stock. “I know we are wasting money on incentives,” Farley said. “I just don’t know where. With a command-based system, we’re going to have a lot less risk of this.” And the benefit to buyers is that “they get the exact vehicle they want faster”. The shortage of new and used car inventory caused by the chip shortage and high demand from car buyers has pushed new and used car prices to record highs. But automakers sell vehicles to their dealers, which are independent companies, at fixed wholesale prices. As a result, dealers have benefited more from high auto prices than auto manufacturers. Ford shares rose 4% in after-hours trading as a result of the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/28/business/ford-earnings/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos