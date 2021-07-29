Facebook slowdown warning weighs on strong ad sales, as Zuckerberg talks about ‘metaverse’

July 28 (Reuters) – Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Wednesday it expects revenue growth to “decelerate significantly”, causing the social media giant’s shares to fall 3.5% in prolonged exchanges even though he reported strong advertising sales.

The warning eclipsed the company’s pace on Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, bolstered by rising ad spend as businesses ramp up their digital presence to cater to consumers spending more time and money. money online.

Facebook said it expects Apple’s recent update (AAPL.O) to its iOS operating system to impact its ability to target ads and therefore ad revenue in the third quarter. . Changes to privacy made by the iPhone maker make it harder for apps to track users and prevent advertisers from accessing valuable data to target ads.

The company also announced on Wednesday that it would require anyone working in its U.S. offices to be vaccinated against COVID-19, joining Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Netflix (NFLX.O). Read more

Monthly active users were 2.90 billion, up 7% from the same period last year, but analysts are not expecting 2.92 billion and mark the slowest growth rate since at least three years, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“The slowdown in user growth is noticeable and highlights the challenges of engagement as the world opens up. Most importantly, Facebook is the most exposed to Apple’s privacy changes, and it seems it starts to have an impact on the outlook from 3Q onwards, ”said Ygal Arounian, analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Brian Wieser, global chairman of Business Intelligence at GroupM, said all social media companies will grow slower in the second half of the year and more concrete warnings about activity in June and July would be needed for anyone to anticipate. a “significant deceleration”.

Facebook’s total revenue, which consists primarily of ad sales, rose about 56% to $ 29.08 billion in the second quarter, from $ 18.69 billion a year earlier, beating estimates by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its advertising revenue rose 56% to $ 28.58 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, Facebook said. He indicated a 47% increase in the price per ad.

A Facebook sign is visible during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, on June 20, 2018. REUTERS / Eric Gaillard / File Photo

“In the third and fourth quarters of 2021, we expect year-over-year total revenue growth rates to decelerate significantly on a sequential basis as we go through periods of increasing growth. strong, ”CFO Dave Wehner said in the earnings release.

Second-quarter net income more than doubled to $ 10.4 billion, or $ 3.61 per share. Analysts had expected earnings of $ 3.03 per share.

The world’s largest social network has stepped up its e-commerce efforts, which are expected to bring additional revenue to the company and make its advertising inventory more valuable. The push will be key to how Facebook, which hosts more than one million online “stores” on its main app and Instagram, can grow its advertising business amid the impact of Apple’s changes.

It’s also on the offensive to attract the biggest social media personalities and their fans, competing with Alphabet’s YouTube app and short TikTok videos, which recently hit 3 billion downloads worldwide. Facebook announced this month that it will invest more than $ 1 billion to support content creators until the end of 2022. read more

In a conference call with analysts, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also focused on another ambition for the company: the “metaverse”.

Zuckerberg announced this week that Facebook, which has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, is putting together a team to work on building a shared digital world, which he is betting will be the successor to the Mobile internet. Microsoft (MSFT.O) also ditched the term Silicon Valley buzzy in its earnings call this week, speaking about its own plans for the convergence of the digital and physical worlds. Read more

“Facebook is aiming for a science fiction prize,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “This is little more than an ambition for Facebook at the moment … if the idea comes to fruition, it could be a valuable source of income.”

The company also continues to come under pressure from global lawmakers and regulators, including the United States Federal Trade Commission which has until August 19 to re-file its antitrust complaint against the company and a group. from states that said Wednesday they would appeal the judge’s dismissal. of their trial. Facebook’s market capitalization hit $ 1,000 billion for the first time last month when the judge dismissed the initial complaints. Read more

The company, which has long been criticized by lawmakers over misinformation and other abuse of its apps, has also come under renewed scrutiny from President Joe Biden’s administration for the handling false claims regarding COVID-19. At Facebook’s Washington, DC office on Wednesday, a group of critics set up a body bag installation to protest the issue.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Additional reporting by Danielle Kaye in New York and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Maju Samuel and Lisa Shumaker

