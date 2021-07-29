Qualcomm bullish on 5G and connected device sales as bottlenecks ease

July 28 (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) on Wednesday predicted an increase in sales of chips for 5G phones, including the iPhone from Apple Inc (AAPL.O), as the company said it had alleviated supply shortages that contributed to a global chip shortage.

Qualcomm’s total revenue rose 63% to nearly $ 8 billion, boosted by soaring sales of connected device chips to $ 1.4 billion.

The San Diego, California-based company is the world’s largest provider of mobile phone chips and the leader in 5G technology, providing modem chips that help iPhones connect to wireless data networks and devices. modems and central processors for a large part of the Android market.

Shares rose 3.1% to $ 146.86 in aftermarket trading in the wake of the results, which may alleviate some investor worries about the impact of the shortage on the smartphone market, including the Iphone.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon told investors in a conference call that the company’s efforts to secure its chips with several manufacturing partners are progressing by bolstering supplies, with the first shipments of a significant volume to the during the third fiscal quarter and more to come in the months to come. .

“We are still on track to significantly improve the offering by the end of the calendar year,” Amon said.

The company is also benefiting from the exit from the global smartphone market of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (HWT.UL). Huawei’s flagship models didn’t use Qualcomm chips, but its competitors, who are now gaining market share, mostly do.

Qualcomm has boosted sales of other chips, such as the radio frequency chips that boost its 5G phone chips and whose sales have doubled in the past year. Sales are also increasing for a variety of car chips and for “Internet of Things” or IoT applications.

Qualcomm said on Wednesday it expects sales of these chips to hit $ 10 billion this fiscal year, up from $ 6 billion the year before. The company also said it expects adjusted earnings of $ 8.24 per share for its 2021 fiscal year, nearly double the previous year.

Qualcomm’s chip revenue forecast for the current fiscal fourth quarter had a midpoint of $ 7.25 billion, compared to analyst estimates of $ 6.83 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

CHIPS SHORTAGE

Amon said that while its own bottlenecks are easing as it brings in more manufacturing partners, some Qualcomm customers cannot find the support chips from other vendors they need to manufacture complete devices.

“We continue to see strong demand in every company exceeding supply,” he said on the call.

Apple predicted on Tuesday that the chip shortage would start hitting its iPhone in the fourth quarter.

On Wednesday, Qualcomm said global sales of 5G handsets for 2021 are expected to hit the upper limit of its forecast of 450 to 550 million handsets. This means that phone makers are probably shifting shortage chips to producing their most profitable 5G devices. Apple shares rose 0.14% in after-hours trading after Qualcomm’s results.

“While there are still tight parts in some edge chips in the smartphone industry, we don’t believe its material is enough to cause any significant inconvenience as the industry will prioritize sourcing for 5G at instead of 4G, ”said Kinngai Chan, analyst at Summit Insights Group.

Qualcomm predicts overall sales and adjusted earnings with midpoints of $ 8.8 billion and $ 2.25 per share, above estimates of $ 8.50 billion and $ 2.04 per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

The company has forecast an average revenue of $ 1.55 billion from its patent licensing activities, against analysts’ expectations of $ 1.56 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

For the fiscal third quarter ended June 27, Qualcomm said overall adjusted revenue and adjusted earnings were $ 8 billion and $ 1.92 per share, higher than estimates of $ 7.58 billion and $ 1. $ 68 per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

Chips for mobile phones remain Qualcomm’s biggest seller, rising 57% to $ 3.86 billion in the quarter.

“Qualcomm has done a phenomenal job driving the 5G ecosystem. It is of course much faster than 4G,” said Paolo Pescatore, analyst at PP Foresight.

Sales of other chips were also up, with radio frequency chips and IoT chips reaching sales of $ 957 million and $ 1.4 billion, up 114% and 83% from the previous year, respectively. .

Reporting by Stephen Nellis Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.