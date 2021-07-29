Cybin Receives Final Approval to Begin Trading on NYSE American on or Around August 5 | Company

TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Jul 28, 2021–

Cybin Inc. ( NEO: CYBN ) (OTCQB: CLXPF) ( Cybine or the Company ), a biotechnology company focused on advancing psychedelic therapies, today announced that it has received approval to list its common shares on the NYSE American LLC ( American NYSE ). The Company expects that its common shares will be open for trading on the NYSE American on or around August 5, 2021, under the symbol CYBN.

Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybins, added: We are all delighted to receive this endorsement from NYSE American and are grateful to our wonderful team and loyal investor base who have followed us on this journey, so far. As the first psychedelic biotech company to now trade on this esteemed exchange in the United States, we will commit resources to reach the widest audience of investors with our mission and continue to accelerate our efforts to position Cybin as a leader. of the sector.

In addition to being listed and traded on the NYSE American in US dollars, Cybins common shares will continue to be listed and traded in Canada on the NEO Exchange ( NEO ) in Canadian dollars under the symbol CYBN.

Shareholders who have purchased their Cybin common stock over the counter or over the counter, including shareholders whose shares are listed in their institution / brokerage account with the symbol CLXPF, are advised to monitor their account for themselves. ensure their holdings are updated to reflect the NYSE American listing and trade symbol, as the Company expects OTC listings of Cybins common stock to cease in connection with listing on NYSE American . Shareholders are encouraged to contact their broker for more information if they have any questions on this matter.

Cybins common stock will also continue to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol R7E1.

The company will issue a press release one day before the start of trading on the NYSE American.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on advancing psychedelic therapies using proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. .

Cautions and forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release concerning the Company are forward-looking statements and are forward-looking in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections regarding future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results. expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. . These statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as may, should, might, intend, estimate, plan, anticipate, expect, believe or continue, or the negative thereof or variations similar. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the expected time of commencement of trading of the Company’s common shares on the NYSE American, the Company’s anticipated commitment of resources to expand its investor audience, and the company’s expectation that its common stock ceased to be listed on the over-the-counter market. There are numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause Cybins’ actual results and plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this information. These subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on management’s estimates and opinions on the dates on which they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Cybin makes no medical, therapeutic or health claims regarding the products offered by Cybins. The United States Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals. The effectiveness of these products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no guarantee that the use of psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic or nutraceutical compounds will diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Cybin has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its offered products. Any reference to the quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products does not imply that Cybin has verified them in clinical trials or that Cybin will complete such trials. If Cybin cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to market its business, it could have a material adverse effect on Cybin’s performance and operations.

The NEO Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of its contents.

