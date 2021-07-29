Business
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Begin Trading on NYSE American on or Around August 5 | Company
TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Jul 28, 2021–
Cybin Inc. ( NEO: CYBN ) (OTCQB: CLXPF) ( Cybine or the Company ), a biotechnology company focused on advancing psychedelic therapies, today announced that it has received approval to list its common shares on the NYSE American LLC ( American NYSE ). The Company expects that its common shares will be open for trading on the NYSE American on or around August 5, 2021, under the symbol CYBN.
Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybins, added: We are all delighted to receive this endorsement from NYSE American and are grateful to our wonderful team and loyal investor base who have followed us on this journey, so far. As the first psychedelic biotech company to now trade on this esteemed exchange in the United States, we will commit resources to reach the widest audience of investors with our mission and continue to accelerate our efforts to position Cybin as a leader. of the sector.
In addition to being listed and traded on the NYSE American in US dollars, Cybins common shares will continue to be listed and traded in Canada on the NEO Exchange ( NEO ) in Canadian dollars under the symbol CYBN.
Shareholders who have purchased their Cybin common stock over the counter or over the counter, including shareholders whose shares are listed in their institution / brokerage account with the symbol CLXPF, are advised to monitor their account for themselves. ensure their holdings are updated to reflect the NYSE American listing and trade symbol, as the Company expects OTC listings of Cybins common stock to cease in connection with listing on NYSE American . Shareholders are encouraged to contact their broker for more information if they have any questions on this matter.
Cybins common stock will also continue to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol R7E1.
The company will issue a press release one day before the start of trading on the NYSE American.
About Cybin
Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on advancing psychedelic therapies using proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. .
Cautions and forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this press release concerning the Company are forward-looking statements and are forward-looking in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections regarding future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results. expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. . These statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as may, should, might, intend, estimate, plan, anticipate, expect, believe or continue, or the negative thereof or variations similar. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the expected time of commencement of trading of the Company’s common shares on the NYSE American, the Company’s anticipated commitment of resources to expand its investor audience, and the company’s expectation that its common stock ceased to be listed on the over-the-counter market. There are numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause Cybins’ actual results and plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this information. These subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on management’s estimates and opinions on the dates on which they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.
Cybin makes no medical, therapeutic or health claims regarding the products offered by Cybins. The United States Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals. The effectiveness of these products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no guarantee that the use of psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic or nutraceutical compounds will diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Cybin has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its offered products. Any reference to the quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products does not imply that Cybin has verified them in clinical trials or that Cybin will complete such trials. If Cybin cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to market its business, it could have a material adverse effect on Cybin’s performance and operations.
The NEO Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of its contents.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728006105/en/
CONTACT: Investor:
Tim Regan / Scott Eckstein
KCSA strategic communication
[email protected] Lisa M. Wilson
Site Communications, Inc.
[email protected] Media:
John Kanakis
Cybin Inc.
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Cybin Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 07/28/2021 19:43 / DISC: 07/28/2021 19:43
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/cybin-receives-final-approval-to-commence-trading-on-the-nyse-american-on-or-about-august/article_f968d7a6-7e3c-5f7c-8555-f983cc0a988d.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]