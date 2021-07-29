A new celebrity menu item is coming August 9

McDonalds teams up with hip-hop artist Saweetie for her next celebrity menu collaboration.

The fast food chain announced Thursday that the Saweetie Meal will arrive at participating restaurants nationwide starting August 9. It includes a Big Mac, four pieces of Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, tangy barbecue sauce, and Saweetie N Sour sauce. McDonalds said it has renamed its Sweet N Soursauce for the new meal.

The chain had successfully launched similar celebrity meals in limited edition with South Korean pop group BTS, Travis Scott and J Balvin.

“McDonald’s and I grew up in Hayward, Calif., Throughout my college days, so I had to make my frosty gang a my all-time favorite,” Saweetie said in a statement. “Depending on what mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order.”

The real name of the “Best Friend” rapper is Diamont Harper and his first hit single was “Icy Grl”.

Last September, the popularity of the month-long collaboration with Travis Scottthe first time a celebrity’s name has been on the menu in the United States since 1992leads to shortages of key ingredientsAcross the country. In October, McDonald’s has J Balvin Meawith the award-winning reggaeton artist.

McDonalds CEO Chris Kempczinski hinted that more celebrity meals would arrive on Wednesday during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

The Famous Orders platform was based on a simple idea: What unites all of our customers, including celebrities, is that everyone has their McDonald’s order, Kempczinski said. The Travis Scott, then J Balvin Famous Orders broke records in the United States. This quarter, the BTS Famous Order took that ambition globally, connecting our marketing, main menu and digital strategies in 50 markets.

McDonalds said the meal will be served in “new frozen packaging inspired by its own style.”

The meal will be available to order at restaurants, drive-thru, with McDelivery and on the McDonalds app using contactless mobile ordering and payment.

McDonalds said the price of the meal will vary depending on the location.

Contribution: Anika Reed, USA TODAY

