Danny Meyer: If you want to be unvaccinated, “you can dine somewhere else”

“If you really don’t want to get vaccinated, you can dine somewhere else and you can go to work somewhere else, too,” Meyer told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Thursday. “I would call it a company policy rather than a mandate,” he added.

The policy will take effect on September 7. “We are asking all guests to prove that they are fully vaccinated,” a pop-up notice said on the website, adding: “Our teams must also be fully vaccinated.”

Guests will be asked to bring their ‘Covid-19 physical vaccination card, your New York State Excelsior pass, your state-provided vaccination card or a photo of your vaccination card to share on arrival According to the hotel group’s website.

Restaurants across the United States have been wiped out by the pandemic, with thousands forced to close as the economy stalled last year. As vaccines became available in the spring, restaurant meals have started to make a comeback, but the Delta variant is putting the brakes on customers’ plans to eat again.