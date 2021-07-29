American Airlines plans to partner with low-cost airline JetSMART in South America





An American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER aircraft takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 28, 2020. REUTERS / Loren Elliott / File Photo

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) – American Airlines (AAL.O) on Thursday announced it was proposing to acquire a minority stake in South America’s low-cost airline JetSMART in a combination to fuel growth in the region as demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas-based American, America’s largest operator of flights to South America, did not disclose the size, price or timing of the proposed investment in JetSMART, a privately held company that operates primarily from Chile and Argentina. The proposal follows the abrupt end of American’s partnership with Chilean company LATAM Airlines (LTM.SN) when rival Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) launched a surprise acquisition of a 20%-to-1 stake, $ 9 billion in 2019, forcing American to seek a new partner. “This proposed investment in JetSMART would give customers access to the largest network, lowest fares and best travel loyalty program in the Americas,” said Vasu Raja, US Revenue Director. The deal would help JetSMART expand its ultra-low cost business model across South America and allow American to expand its long-haul network with broader connection options in the region. “By connecting and growing our respective networks, and maintaining our distinct business models, we see a compelling value proposition,” said JetSMART CEO Estuardo Ortiz. Passengers traveling with JetSMART in South America could earn miles with American’s loyalty program. American signed a similar deal with New York-based airline JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) last year and is not ruling out deals with other super-low-cost business models. “There is a lot in this partnership that can expand,” Raja told reporters, while adding, “But we have to walk before we can run.” JetSMART is owned by Phoenix-based Indigo Partners, which was founded by no-frills airline mogul Bill Franke and whose other low-cost carrier investments include Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) in Europe, Frontier Airlines (ULCC .O) in the United States, Volaris in Mexico, Cebu Pacific in the Philippines and the Canadian start-up Enerjet. Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/american-airlines-plans-tie-up-with-budget-carrier-jetsmart-south-america-2021-07-29/

