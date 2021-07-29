Southern Delays Georgia Vogtle Reactor Start-Up, Increases Costs





July 29 (Reuters) – Southern Co’s (SO.N) Georgia Power unit said on Thursday it had delayed start dates for two reactors under construction at the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia and that its share of costs would increase by 460 million dollars to reach an estimated 9.2 billion dollars. Georgia Power, which owns 45.7% of Vogtle, said Unit 3 is now on track to enter service in Q2 2022 and Unit 4 in Q1 2023. Previously, the company said the two reactors, which are already multibillion-dollar over budget and years behind schedule, are due to enter service next year with Unit 3 in Q1 2022 and Unit 4. on the commissioning date approved by the regulations of November 2022. read more Vogtle’s reactors are the only nuclear units under construction in the United States and will be the country’s first new reactors to enter service since 2016, when the Tennessee Valley Authority completed Watts Bar 2 after 40 years of start-ups and shutdowns. These delays and cost overruns could make it difficult for new nuclear to play a significant role in President Joe Biden’s goal of getting all of America’s electricity from non-carbon sources, like nuclear and renewables. , by 2035. When Georgia approved Vogtle’s expansion in 2009, the two 1,117-megawatt Westinghouse AP1000 reactors were expected to cost around $ 14 billion in total and go into service in 2016 and 2017. Some analysts estimate total costs have swelled to more than $ 27 billion following delays related to the pandemic, the nuclear accident at Japan’s Fukushima power plant in 2011 and the 2017 bankruptcy of Westinghouse, the former contractor of the project. Other owners of Vogtle include Oglethorpe Power Corp (30%), Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (22.7%) and Dalton Utilities (1.6%). In addition to construction costs, Southern estimated its financing costs to be around $ 3.0 billion. Reporting by Scott DiSavino; edited by Barbara Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/southern-delays-georgia-vogtle-reactors-startup-boosts-costs-2021-07-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos