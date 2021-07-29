Vacasa to go public in deal valuing Portland-based company at $ 4.5 billion

Portland vacation rental giant Vacasa said Thursday it plans to go public with a deal that values ​​the company at $ 4.5 billion, making the start-up the number one company in the world. Oregon.

A deal with an investment fund called TPG Pace Solutions will list Vacasa under the ticker symbol VCSA without the initial public offering typically associated with new stock quotes. Such arrangements have become extremely popular over the past two years as a mechanism to go public without the expense associated with a traditional IPO.

The deal is expected to make Vacasa Oregon’s most valuable new company in generations. It’s the latest in a series of public offerings in Oregon and southwest Washington that signals the emergence of a new class of start-ups that could help anchor the regional economy.

At $ 4.5 billion, Vacasa would be Oregon’s fifth most valuable company, ahead of Portland General Electric, Umpqua Bank and NW Natural.

Vacasa manages vacation rentals, lists owner’s properties online, and performs cleaning and maintenance. It has over 30,000 registrations in 400 communities across the country, from Manzanita to Myrtle Beach.

The company, which had already raised around $ 630 million through previous investments, will receive $ 485 million in new funding as part of its public offering.

It’s all about the pace of play, CEO Matt Roberts said in an interview Thursday. He said the new funding will allow the company to significantly increase its spending on technology and adding properties to its management department.

Let’s be able to move forward against a long list of ideas that we have to improve the business at a faster pace, said Roberts.

Founded in 2009 by Portland business analyst Eric Breon, Vacasa has grown rapidly by acquiring other vacation management companies, some large and others small outfits run by families in popular communities among the tourists. Vacasa has at times been accused of small, powerful competitors, including a lawsuit last spring alleging she had waged a smear campaign to drive away tenants from a rival management company.

The company’s technology tracks rental bookings in its markets and dynamically adjusts prices to reflect demand. Vacasa claims this increases the income of the owners who register it, although it may also have the effect of increasing the cost of getaways for those who rent vacation homes.

Breon, 42, ran Vacasa for a decade but resigned last year. He still lives in the Portland area. Vacasa has made Roberts, previously CEO of online restaurant reservation company OpenTable, their new chef.

Vacasa employs 6,500 people, most of whom work in vacation communities to maintain rental properties between guests, and 400 in Portland. Its Pearl District headquarters reopened this week for employees who choose to return voluntarily.

Roberts and Vacasas CFO Jamie Cohen live in California. Roberts said on Thursday that Vacasa was a distinctly Oregon-based company, but said its workforce would remain distributed after the pandemic.

Things are more distant than they have ever been, he said. It was not unusual. This trend is now well established in a ton of different businesses.

Vacasa first disclosed its financial results Thursday as part of its pending public offering, bringing in $ 492 million in revenue last year and a loss of $ 92 million.

It is typical for young, fast growing companies to lose money as they invest in their growth, but investors will be watching carefully to ensure that Vacasa has the path to profitability.

Vacasa had $ 290 million in cash at the end of March, according to financial documents, and $ 458 million in long-term debt.

On Thursday, Roberts said Vacasa was spending aggressively to introduce new properties to its management portfolio. This spending will continue indefinitely, he said, but Vacasa predicts that the contribution from each new property will soon exceed the money coming out of the gate. Roberts said the company expects to be profitable based on a measure of its cash flow in 2023.

Vacasa will list its shares through a mechanism known as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC. Vacasa will absorb the stock exchange listing of investment fund TPG, which is already traded on Wall Street. It has become a fashionable way to facilitate stock quotes as an alternative to a traditional IPO.

Vacasa said Breon and other major shareholders, including six large investment firms, would retain their shares in Thursday’s deal. They will collectively own 88% of the company after the transaction.

The Portland-based company said it had not determined which exchange would list the stock. He plans to close the deal this fall.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially rocked Vacasas’ business, causing a sharp drop in income in the spring of 2020. But it soon became clear that people could still travel for vacations and that individual incomes remained strong during the pandemic. , generally.

Indeed, Vacasa said its revenues increased by 64% last year. It predicts growth of 54% this year and around 30% in each of the next two years, surpassing $ 1 billion in revenue as of 2022.

Oregon hadn’t produced a new large state-owned company since the 1990s. But now it has two on the bridge, with Grants Pass-based drive-thru coffeehouse chain Dutch Bros pursuing a conventional IPO.

Vancouver-based marketing data broker ZoomInfo went public with the region’s largest IPO last year. This business is now worth over $ 21 billion.

And earlier this month, Vancouver-based biotech startup Absci went public in an IPO that valued the company at around $ 2 billion.

Wilsonville’s clean energy start-up ESS Tech also plans to go public this fall. Like Vacasa, ESS will be listed through a SPAC transaction. ESS is a small company that still strives to demonstrate its technology and find a market, but the deal it offers would value the company at $ 1.1 billion.

The series of agreements, from four very different industries, suggest that the region’s economy remains strong despite the pandemic. And that suggests that even as Oregon’s economy remains in the shadow of its Seattle and Bay Area neighbors, it is once again capable of growing new and big businesses.

