Credit Suisse ignored ‘warning signs’ before losing billions in hedge fund collapse





The Swiss bank published a report by law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, which uncovered the continuing failures of senior executives to manage risks associated with transactions made by New York-based Archegos family office who managed the fortune of investor Bill Hwang.

ViacomCBS FOLLOWING Discovery DISK Archegos used borrowed money to build massive positions in stocks, including media companiesand, and was unable to repay its lenders when stock prices fell.

Morgan stanley MRS Nomura NMR Its implosion cost global banks, includingand from Japan, over $ 10 billion and has led to calls for tighter regulation of companies that invest on behalf of wealthy families and individuals who are subject to less scrutiny than financial institutions.

Swiss credit CS 23 of its employees following the hedge fund collapse, canceling or clawing back bonuses totaling $ 70 million and laying off nine staff, including top investment banker Brian Chin and chief risk officer Lara Warner. punished23 of its employees following the hedge fund collapse, canceling or clawing back bonuses totaling $ 70 million and laying off nine staff, including top investment banker Brian Chin and chief risk officer Lara Warner.

The independent review found that the Archegos related losses were the result of a “fundamental failure of the management and controls” of Credit Suisse’s investment bank and in particular of its blue chip service business, which provides trading, financing and advisory services to hedge funds and institutional clients. “The company was focused on maximizing short-term profits and failed to dampen, and even allowed Archegos to take voracious risks,” according to the report, which was based on more than 80 interviews with current and former Credit Suisse employees and over 10 million documents. “There have been many warning signs, including large and persistent limit breaches indicating that Archegos’ concentrated, volatile and severely undersized swap positions pose a potentially catastrophic risk for Credit Suisse,” a- he added. Although some people raised concerns, risk managers and senior executives, including the global head of equities, ignored the warnings. Although no fraudulent or illegal activity took place, there has been a “persistent failure” to manage “obvious risks,” according to the report. He highlighted a “lax attitude to risk” in the blue-chip service sector and a “cultural reluctance to engage in difficult discussions”. “The Archegos case directly calls into question the competence of the sales and risk management staff who had all the information necessary to assess the scale and urgency of Archegos risks, but repeatedly failed to take decisive and urgent measures to deal with it, ”he added. report added. Lloyds LLDTF In a statement, Credit Suisse chairman Antnio Horta-Osrio, who joined the bank in April after a decade as head of, said the Swiss bank had already taken “a series of decisive steps” to strengthen risk oversight. “We are committed to developing a culture of personal responsibility and accountability, where employees are risk managers at heart,” he added. Credit Suisse said after the collapse of Archegos it had “significantly reduced” leverage exposure in the blue chip services industry, increased margin requirements and put processes in place. additional approval for “significant transactions”. The most conservative approach to risk is is already weighing on its investment bank, which suffered a 41% drop in revenues in the second quarter compared to a year earlier. Credit Suisse on Thursday reported a 78% drop in profit for the period, following a first-quarter loss attributable to Archegos. He said the findings of a separate investigation into his relationship with the bankrupt UK supply chain finance company Green capital would be published in the coming months. CEO Thomas Gottstein said the bank took the Archegos and Greensill events “very seriously” and was “determined to learn all the right lessons”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/29/investing/credit-suisse-archegos-report/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos