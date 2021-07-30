Trends on SGX Nifty Point to Cautious Opening of Stock Markets





Jay Thakkar, vice president and head of equity research, Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd, said the Nifty closed at around 15,700 levels during yesterday’s trading session, which is good support for the future. 15,700-15,600 is a very good support range so we can assume that Nifty may rebound, however there is upside resistance in the 15,850-15,900 range. As this expiration week approaches , Nifty further reduced its range from 15,900 to 15,600 and, unless a breakout occurs, expect an expiration around those levels. “International markets moved sideways after an area of ​​4 to 5 sessions, as of now all eyes are on the dollar index. We can expect this range to continue through this week as well. The highest open interest is seen at 15,700 puts which shows good accumulation. At higher levels a good amount of call writing is done which will continue to put pressure on a rebound, ”Thakkar said. Nifty formed a bearish Engulfing Top type pattern. It has repeatedly failed to break above the 15962 level. With the US Fed meeting and the F&O expiring over the next couple of days, we may see increased volatility in the markets. 15632-15824 could be Nifty’s group for the next 1-2 sessions. US stocks closed lower on Tuesday, after a five-day rally to all-time highs for major indices, ahead of quarterly results from some of the tech industry’s most prominent names and as a Chinese regulatory crackdown has dampened investor mood on Wall Street. U.S. stocks slumped, led by tech stocks, as investors worried about a massive sell-off in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which put pressure on risky assets around the world. The developments in Asia come as investors also await economic reports this week, including second-quarter GDP, and a Federal Reserve policy update on Wednesday. The Conference Boards have closely followed the US Consumer Confidence Index, which reached 129.1 this month, from the revised 128.9 in June, reaching a 16-month high. The International Monetary Fund, on July 27, cut India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 9.5% for fiscal year 2021-2022, from the previous forecast of 12.5% , citing the blow to economic activity and demand due to the deadly ‘second wave’ of the COVID-19 pandemic. For fiscal year 2022-2023, however, the IMF expects economic growth of 8.5%, higher than the 6.9% it projected in April. Asian stocks are trading low Asia-Pacific stocks were down Wednesday morning to their 7-month low, as a rout in China calls for caution and tech earnings from US megacaps receive a mixed response. Traders were reluctant to place big bets before the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting. First drop in Brent Futures in 6 days Brent futures fell 2 cents to $ 74.48 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 26 cents, or 0.4% to $ 71.65. It was the first drop in Brent in six days. Quarterly results The following companies will release their quarterly results today: Maruti Suzuki India, Nestlé India, ABB India, Astec Lifesciences, Birasoft, Central Bank of India, Century Textiles & Industries, Coforge, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gateway Distriparks, Geojit Financial Services, Greenpanel Industries, Grindwell Norton, Happiest Minds Technologies, Heritage Foods, HSIL, ICRA

