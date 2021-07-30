What to know before the stock market opens today

Indian indices closed higher on Thursday, ending a three-day losing streak led by a rally in metals and information technology stocks. Sensex closed at 52,653.07, up 209.36 points while Nifty at 15,778.45, up 0.44%. Metals, PSU banks, real estate and IT were the main winners, while FMCGs, automobiles, private banks and pharmaceuticals were the main drag on the market close.

US GDP: US growth missed expectations in the last quarter as the effects of supply chain constraints spill over into the economy. Its gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 6.5% in the last quarter, slightly better than the 6.3% gain in the first quarter, which was narrowly revised downward.

Wall Street: All three major US indices closed higher in the middle of the earnings season and the US GDP announcement. The S&P 500 and Dow indexes hit record highs on Thursday as a list of strong corporate earnings reports and data showing a resumption of economic growth in the United States boosted confidence in a post-pandemic recovery.

asian market: Asian stocks were flat on Friday morning as traders weighed the tech profits of megacaps and the risks of China’s crackdown on private industries. Japan and South Korea edged down, but Australian stocks rose.

SGX owl: SGX Nifty Indicates A Choppy Start For Indian Stock Markets Today. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty which is traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered the earliest indication of the opening of Indian markets.

First Quarter Announcements: IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced a 39.2% increase in its consolidated net profit to 1,353.2 crore for the June 2021-22 quarter. The company had recorded a net profit of 972.3 crore in the period of one year ago.

Meanwhile, two-wheeler maker TVS Motor posted a stand-alone net profit of 53 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as sales recovered from the impact of Covid-19. He had reported a loss of 139 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings today: Britannia, Bandhan Bank, Marico, Sun Pharma, Blue Dart, IOC are some of the companies due to report their quarterly results on Friday.

(With contributions from agencies)

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.