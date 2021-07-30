Business
Dallas-Based Social Impact Finance Market Leader Delays $ 200 Million IPO
Preston Hollow Community Capital has withdrawn its planned initial stock offering of $ 200 million due to what the company calls current market conditions.
The specialist finance company that focuses on social and economic projects for local communities said last week in regulatory filings that it would offer 10.5 million shares at a price of between $ 18 and $ 20 to raise the $ 200 million. It was to start trading this week.
In a statement, the company said it does not believe the current market will result in a favorable transaction. The market has been volatile as inflation fears spread and the potential for additional COVID-related restrictions looms.
We intend to explore alternative strategies for raising capital while remaining focused on our day-to-day work of funding projects with the potential to create measurable social benefits, the release said.
Preston Hollow Community Capital planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PHCC.
Founded in 2014, the company reported sales of $ 150 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, and recorded 29 consecutive quarters of positive net income. It was founded by CEO Jim Thompson, who previously ran Dallas-based ORIX USA for 22 years. The company has raised $ 3.7 billion in financing since its inception.
Its mission is to respond United Nations Sustainable Development Goals while providing a return to investors. It provides capital to local governments, higher education institutions, non-profit entities and other borrowers.
Preston Hollow has invested $ 115 million in the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel in Las Colinas, which opened in 2019. He has also invested $ 22.3 million in the San Antonios Brooks Opportunity Zone, an engine of economic development.
Its social impact portfolio stood at approximately $ 1.9 million at the end of March and was diversified across 23 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
