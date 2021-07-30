Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500 back on top of the mountain





A pair of the major registered stock indexes closed on Thursday, and they did so against poor economic signals. The Commerce Department revealed that US gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 6.5% in the second quarter, a figure that Barclays economists said was “strong, but unspectacular and below expectations. [of 8.4%]. “ “Private consumption jumped 11.8%, but bottlenecks hampered production and inventories held back growth,” they add. “Chip shortages have restricted motor vehicle production and rising home prices have likely reduced demand for housing.” Unemployment claims deposits for the week ended July 24 were lower than the previous week, but only about 24,000 claims to 400,000 15,000 more than expected. And pending home sales for June fell 1.9% month over month, disappointing economists who collectively sought a 0.3% improvement. However, the timing of second quarter results was once again a bright spot. Qualcomm (QCOM, + 6.0%) said its profits more than doubled in its last quarter. MasterCard (MA, + 1.4%) beat profit and revenue expectations, and Ford (F, + 3.8%) reported a surprise quarterly profit that helped the automaker improve its forecast for the year. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips.

the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.4% higher to reach a record 35,084, while the S&P 500 A 0.4% gain took it to a record high of 4,419. Nasdaq Composite improved 0.1% to 14,778, 59 points lower than its July 23 high. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 gained 0.7% to 2,240.

gained 0.7% to 2,240. Robin Hood (HOOD) began trading today after valuing its initial public offering (IPO) at $ 38 per share last night, the low end of its expected range which valued the investment platform at $ 26.7 billion . HOOD shares opened at their IPO price before falling to $ 33.35. They eventually climbed to $ 40.22, but closed well below $ 34.82. One aspect of HOOD’s early days in the market that made it unique is that it reserved 20-35% of its IPO shares for its own clients, which “will likely be the first IPO experience for many individual investors. “said David Keller, Market Manager. strategist at StockCharts.com. “Considering the influx of inexperienced investors into this particular IPO, this means an environment conducive to behavioral biases such as overconfidence and confirmation bias. I would focus on where HOOD stands. is trading against its listing price of $ 38, because if the price starts to drop below that level, I could see investors reacting emotionally and irrational when they realize that IPOs can go down! “

(HOOD) began trading today after valuing its initial public offering (IPO) at $ 38 per share last night, the low end of its expected range which valued the investment platform at $ 26.7 billion . HOOD shares opened at their IPO price before falling to $ 33.35. They eventually climbed to $ 40.22, but closed well below $ 34.82. One aspect of HOOD’s early days in the market that made it unique is that it reserved 20-35% of its IPO shares for its own clients, which “will likely be the first IPO experience for many individual investors. “said David Keller, Market Manager. strategist at StockCharts.com. “Considering the influx of inexperienced investors into this particular IPO, this means an environment conducive to behavioral biases such as overconfidence and confirmation bias. I would focus on where HOOD stands. is trading against its listing price of $ 38, because if the price starts to drop below that level, I could see investors reacting emotionally and irrational when they realize that IPOs can go down! “ Nicolas (NKLA) was also the center of attention today after a federal grand jury indicted Trevor Milton, founder of the electric vehicle company (EV), with two counts of securities fraud and wire fraud, claiming he “brazenly and repeatedly used social media, television appearances and interviews, in podcasts and in the press, to make false and misleading statements” about the company. He has also been charged with fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Milton resigned as chairman of Nikola last September, and a statement from his legal team says he is “wrongly accused”. NKLA shares fell 15.2%.

(NKLA) was also the center of attention today after a federal grand jury indicted Trevor Milton, founder of the electric vehicle company (EV), with two counts of securities fraud and wire fraud, claiming he “brazenly and repeatedly used social media, television appearances and interviews, in podcasts and in the press, to make false and misleading statements” about the company. He has also been charged with fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Milton resigned as chairman of Nikola last September, and a statement from his legal team says he is “wrongly accused”. NKLA shares fell 15.2%. U.S. Crude Oil Futures jumped 1.7% to $ 73.62 a barrel, their highest close in more than two weeks.

jumped 1.7% to $ 73.62 a barrel, their highest close in more than two weeks. Gold Futures jumped 1.7% to close at $ 1,835.80 an ounce. It was the highest malleable metal stand since mid-June.

jumped 1.7% to close at $ 1,835.80 an ounce. It was the highest malleable metal stand since mid-June. the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell another 3.3% to 17.70.

fell another 3.3% to 17.70. Bitcoin prices slipped 1.4% to $ 39,730.22. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) Second verse, not as big as the first A troubling undercurrent among these positive earnings reports, however: suggestions that the second half of the year won’t be so explosive. Apple (AAPL) on Tuesday reported street-beating profits, yes, but it also warned of slower growth for the remainder of 2021. This has happened with Facebook (FB, -4.0%) also: It exceeded earnings expectations, but CFO David Wehner said year-over-year revenue growth would slow as the second half of 2020 was very solid. While this problem does not extend to the entire market, it could be felt by many of the largest and most widely held stocks, another reason why it pays to diversify. There are few cheaper and easier ways to do this than buying a handful of exchange traded funds (ETFs). But which ones? Chances are you won’t have time to dig into each of the over 2,000 ETFs that trade only in the US, so we’re here to help you with a short list of funds that serve many purposes and are downright inexpensive to buy: our recently updated Kip ETF 20. Whether you’re looking for a buy-and-hold forever bond fund, industry-specific funds to keep up with major Wall Street trends, or something in between, this list is among the best places you can start.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/603221/stock-market-today-072921-dow-sp-500-back-atop-mountain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos