First BanCorp. Declares a quarterly cash dividend on common shares





SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 29, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – First BanCorp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: FBP), the banking holding company of FirstBank Puerto Rico, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $ 0.07 per share on its common stock in circulation. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2021. About First BanCorp. First BanCorp. is the parent company of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the United States, the British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency, LLC. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico are First Federal Finance Limited Liability Company and First Express, Inc., both small loan companies. BanCorps’ first common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FBP”. Safe harbor This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Company. The words or expressions “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend to”, “intend to”, “consider”, “should”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within meaning 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections . These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the ability of the company to declare dividends on the common and preferred shares of the company in future periods. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies which may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, estimates or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, without limitation, the factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents filed with the SEC. . The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update “forward-looking statements” to reflect unforeseen events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by federal securities laws. . The story continues See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005988/en/ Contacts First BanCorp.

Orlando Bergès

Financial director

787-729-8170

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/first-bancorp-declares-quarterly-cash-203000727.html

