Faced with blood shortage, Red Cross offers music streaming donors a festival competition – Waterbury Roundabout





The American Red Cross urgently needs to replenish the regional blood supply to meet the continued demand of hospitals for blood and platelets, and is offering donors a gift and contest as a thank you. Healthy donors are encouraged to make an appointment to help alleviate the shortage. In return, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to those who will participate soon. In an announcement this week, the Red Cross said that anyone who donates from August 1 to 15 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival sold-out in Manchester, Tennessee, September 7. 1-6. The price includes airfare, festival tickets, accommodation and more. More details are online here. Those who donate throughout August will also receive a free four-month Apple Music subscription (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat. With more people returning for health care, the Red Cross distributed about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the United States recently compared to the same time last year. More than 1,000 additional blood donations every day are needed to meet current hospital demand and end what the Red Cross considers a serious blood shortage. Donors of all blood groups are needed, especially type O, which currently only represents a one-day supply, according to the Red Cross. In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, it is important to know the name of the vaccine manufacturer to determine donation eligibility. While no blood drives are planned in Waterbury or Duxbury for the next two weeks, several are planned in communities that may be convenient for local residents. They understand: Burlington: August 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., University of Vermont Medical Center, 111 Colchester Avenue.

Essex Junction: August 12, 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl St.

Montpellier: August 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethany United Church of Christ, 115 Main Street; August 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Montpellier Seniors Activity Center, 58, rue Barre.

Richmond: August 4. 12 Congregational – 6 p.m., Church, 20 Church Street.

South Burlington: August 7, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., University Mall, 155 Dorset St.

Waiting field: August 14, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 4335 Main Street.

Williston: August 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Williston Fire Hall, 645 Talcott Road. The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols according to which fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or socially distance themselves; unvaccinated people, however, are required to wear masks and to distance themselves socially. Donors are requested to make an appointment before arriving at a drive. Program online at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-ROUGE CROIX (1-800-733-2767). People 17 years of age and older who weigh at least 110 pounds and are generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood.

