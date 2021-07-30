Budget boost, vaccinations lift U.S. economy above pre-pandemic level

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US economy saw solid growth in the second quarter, pulling the level of gross domestic product above its pre-pandemic peak, as massive government aid and COVID vaccinations -19 fueled spending on goods and services.

The rate of GDP growth announced by the Commerce Department on Thursday, however, was slower than economists had expected. Indeed, companies continued to reduce their inventories to meet strong demand. Supply constraints, which have led to shortages of goods such as motor vehicles and household appliances, make it more difficult for companies to replenish inventory.

The US economy is on the move, said Scott Hoyt, senior economist at Moodys Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Real GDP has fully recovered what it lost during the recession. The economy is well ahead of much of the rest of the world, with the exception of China and parts of Southeast Asia, in its recovery from pandemic recession

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 6.5% in the last quarter, the government said in its forward estimate of second-quarter GDP. The economy grew at a rate of 6.3% in the first quarter, revised downwards from the previously announced pace of 6.4%.

The level of GDP is now 0.8% higher than its peak in Q4 2019, marking the shortest recession and fastest recovery in the country’s history. After the 2007-2009 downturn, it took three and a half years for the economy to return to its pre-recession peak.

The economy has reached a flight speed from which there is no turning back, said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted GDP growth of 8.5% in the last quarter. Inventories contracted at a rate of $ 165.9 billion, slashing GDP growth by 1.13 percentage points.

Trade, housing and government spending also held back GDP growth in the last quarter. Excluding stocks, trade and government spending, the economy grew at a pace of 9.9%. This measure of domestic demand grew at a rate of 11.8% in the first quarter.

Annual revisions to GDP data showed the economy to shrink by 3.4% in 2020, down from 3.5% as previously estimated. It was still the largest drop in GDP since 1946. Revisions to growth in other years and quarters were minor.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, the arbiter of U.S. recessions, said last week that the pandemic slowdown, which began in February 2020, ended in April 2020.

Even with the second quarter marking the peak of growth in this cycle, economic expansion is expected to remain strong for the remainder of the year. Economists are forecasting growth of around 7% this year, which would be the strongest performance since 1984.

FILE PHOTO: Guests enjoy an alfresco dinner in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, United States, May 23, 2021. REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its growth forecast for the United States to 7.0% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022, up 0.6 and 1.4 percentage points respectively from forecasts. ‘April.

A resurgence of COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, poses a risk to the outlook, however. Higher inflation, if sustained, along with continued supply chain disruptions could also slow the economy.

Inflation skyrocketed in the second quarter, with the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure – the personal consumption expenditure price index, excluding the volatile components of food and energy – increasing at a rate of 6. 1% after increasing at a rate of 2.7% during the January-March quarter.

The Fed kept its overnight key rate close to zero on Wednesday and left its bond buying program unchanged. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters the economic effects of the pandemic continue to diminish, but risks to the outlook remain.

Stocks on Wall Street rose, with the S&P 500 and Dow indexes hitting record highs on GDP data and a list of strong corporate earnings reports. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were lower.

Chart: The US economy returns to a record high:

SOLID CONSUMER EXPENDITURE

President Joe Bidens’ administration provided $ 1.9 trillion in pandemic relief in March, including sending one-time checks of $ 1,400 to qualified households, bringing the amount of government assistance to nearly $ 6 trillion since the pandemic began in the United States in March 2020.

Nearly half of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, allowing Americans to engage in service-related activities that were held back at the onset of the pandemic.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the US economy, grew at a rate of 11.8% in the second quarter after increasing at a rate of 11.4% in the previous period.

Americans frequented restaurants, stayed in hotels, and visited casinos. They also bought motor vehicles and clothing.

Although the fiscal stimulus wears off and cases of COVID-19 increase in states with lower vaccination rates, consumer spending is likely to continue to grow. Households accumulated at least $ 2 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic. Record stock prices and acceleration in house prices are bolstering household wealth. Wages are also rising as companies compete for scarce workers amid a strengthening labor market.

On Thursday, a separate Labor Department report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 24,000 to 400,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ending July 24. Requests hit a two-month high the week before, but that was likely due to difficulties. by suppressing seasonal fluctuations in the data.

Companies maintained a strong pace of investment, buying light trucks, planes and machinery. They invested in research and development as well as in software, but reduced spending in commercial and healthcare structures.

Government spending was weighed down by weakness in non-defense services as the processing and administration of Paycheck Protection Program loan applications by banks on behalf of the federal government declined.

With supply chains permitting, the need to replenish the currently very low inventory level should allow investment in inventories to boost GDP in the coming quarters, but the availability of some goods will be the main constraint determining the timing. of this recovery, said Ellen. Zentner, Chief US Economist at Morgan Stanley in New York.