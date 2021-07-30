Credit Suisse creates a new role in asset risk management





The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse can be seen in a branch in Bern, Switzerland, October 28, 2020. REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) – Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), recently affected by the Archegos and Greensill scandals, has created a new position of risk director for asset management to be filled by Wolfram Peters, former director risks at Allianz Global Investors, executives at the Swiss bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters. Switzerland’s second-largest bank has reshuffled risk and compliance since the two separate scandals hit its asset management and investment banking business in March, ending two tumultuous years for the lender. The bank began overhauling its asset management setup in April and brought in former UBS (UBSG.S) executive Ulrich Koerner to lead the newly split up as it scrambles to repay some $ 10 billion in client investments related to insolvent supply chain finance company Greensill Capital. . It has recovered around 66% of the value of the funds, the bank said on Thursday, when it announced a nearly 80% drop in second-quarter net profit due to residual aftershocks linked to the separate Archegos default. Capital Management. Read more Peters, who left Allianz in April according to LinkedIn, will take up his new role at Credit Suisse on September 1. Previously, he spent 16 years in various risk positions at Allianz Global Investors, the asset management arm of German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE). Wolfram brings with him a proven track record of developing high performing teams and designing and implementing a risk architecture that has supported a transforming organization in the execution of a developing business strategy. fast, “Koerner and Acting Group Chief Risk Officer Joachim Oechslin told employees in a joint memo. The contents of the note were confirmed by a spokesperson for the bank. Credit Suisse is facing enforcement proceedings from the Swiss financial markets supervisor in the Greensill and Archegos cases, and has also launched internal investigations into these cases. Read more In a damning assessment of what went wrong, an independent study unveiled on Thursday repeatedly criticized the bank’s risk management practices linked to Archegos. Read more He has yet to release the findings of his investigation into Greensill. Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Oliver Hirt Editing by Susan Fenton Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

