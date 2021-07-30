HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements

The News MarketWatch service was not involved in the creation of this content.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HVBT) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) announces that due to delays in completing its audit, the Company will not be able to file its financial statements and the accompanying management report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (collectively, the “annual documents”) by July 29, 2021, the date the filings are due under the applicable requirements of the laws on Canadian securities. The late filing is the result of operational and reporting challenges associated with the consolidation of the 5 countries in which the Company operates: Sweden, Canada, Switzerland, Bermuda and Iceland.

Maintaining our business in so many different jurisdictions allows us to diversify our holdings and access low cost green energy in stable areas. However, it also leads to reporting complications as each country has its own requirements. To address this, we are streamlining financial processes to facilitate faster auditing and reporting. Additionally, earlier this year we left Norway and over the past 18 months we have purchased two data centers in New Brunswick and Lachute, Canada, jurisdictions familiar to our finance team.

Other factors contributing to the reporting delay include unexpected accounting and logistical delays associated with the previously announced process of upgrading GPU facilities in Sweden, and obtaining financial reports and analysis from wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company in Sweden, which recently underwent a corporate reorganization to simplify our operating structure is moving forward. We believe this new corporate structure in Sweden will resolve these reporting delays and benefit shareholders as a whole, with some expected tax benefits.

This reorganization of our Swedish operation, where most of our GPU mining operations are located, will provide a better business structure as we move to high performance computing (HPC) cloud hosting. Going forward, HIVE will use its high-end GPUs, which currently leverage Ethereum, to provide HPC cloud hosting for tasks requiring substantial GPU processing power, such as simulations, AI, machine learning, and games. This move to HPC cloud hosting will depend on the timing of the launch of Ethereum 2 (Eth2), which is a planned upgrade to Ethereum that is expected to make ETH mining obsolete. The upgrade to Eth2 has been delayed for years and we don’t know exactly when it will happen, if at all. You can read more about our HPC strategy in this prior press release.

In response to the reporting deadline, the Company applied for a cease trade order (the “MCTO”) by the British Columbia Securities Commission prohibiting the CEO and CFO of the Company to trade the shares of the Company until the annual documents are filed. . The Company currently plans to file the annual filings no later than August 12, 2021 and will issue a press release announcing the completion of such filings at that time. Until the company files annual returns, it will adhere to the alternative disclosure guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cessation Order. The guidelines, among others, require the Company to issue status reports every two weeks by way of a press release until annual filings have been filed. During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade the shares of the Company.

We will keep investors informed as we move forward in this process.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy.

HIVE is a growth-driven tech stock in the emerging blockchain industry and has been profitable quarterly for the past year. As a company whose shares are traded on a major exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain industry and traditional capital markets. HIVE has state-of-the-art green power-powered data center facilities in Canada, Sweden and Iceland, where we source only green power to mine from the cloud and HODL from both Ethereum and Bitcoin. Since the start of 2021, HIVE has kept most of its ETH and BTC coin mining rewards in secure storage. Our stocks provide investors with exposure to operating margins from digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of cryptocurrencies such as ETH and BTC. Because HIVE also owns durable assets such as data centers and advanced multi-purpose servers, we believe our stocks provide an attractive way for investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space. HIVE traded over 2 billion shares in 2020.

