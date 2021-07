FDA approves reopening of emerging vaccine plant in Baltimore

Federal regulators have approved the reopening of a struggling vaccine manufacturing plant in Baltimore that has been closed for more than three months due to contamination issues that have delayed delivery of approximately 170 million doses of vaccine against the coronavirus. The turnaround came after a two-day inspection at the plant this week by the Food and Drug Administration and weeks of effort by Johnson & Johnson and its subcontractor, Emergent BioSolutions, to bring the site up to standard. The FDA halted production at the plant in late March after discovering workers accidentally contaminated a batch of Johnson & Johnsons vaccine with a key ingredient used in AstraZenecas and then manufactured at the same site. The federal government also stripped Emergent of responsibility for manufacturing the AstraZenecas vaccine and asked Johnson & Johnson to exercise greater control over Emergent’s operations.

The American people should have high expectations of the partners their government chooses to help them prepare for disaster, and we have even higher expectations of ourselves, Robert Kramer, CEO of Emerging, said Thursday. We have not delivered on these lofty ambitions in recent months, but resuming manufacturing is a key step, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help end this global pandemic, he said. added. The development, reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, is good news for Johnson & Johnson. Due to Emergents’ failure to meet manufacturing standards, Johnson & Johnson has fallen behind on its contractual commitments to deliver the vaccine to the US government and to Europe. the FDA ruling that the Baltimore plant can resume operations does not mean the agency has largely cleared Johnson & Johnson will distribute the doses manufactured by Emergent in an emergency. In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said it was continuing to work towards this FDA clearance. Without this, Johnson & Johnson has not been able to distribute the doses produced by Emergent without specific lot-by-lot authorization by the regulators. The equivalent of 75 million doses has been cleared since production ceased, but tens of millions of doses still remain in limbo.

It is still unclear whether the federal government would deploy additional doses of Johnson & Johnson at home, export them, or both. So far, the vast majority of the country’s vaccine stock has come from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the other two vaccine developers. The federal government has bought huge quantities of these vaccines for the future. Before shutting down operations, Emergent said the plant had the capacity to produce around one billion doses of vaccine per year. Production will need to be prepared in stages, officials said. In a conference call with investors later Thursday, company officials revealed a loss of $ 41.5 million from the disposal of batches of vaccine that regulators have deemed unusable. The company spent an additional $ 12.4 million to correct problems at the Baltimore facility, executives said. Also during the call, Kramer announced that Sean Kirk, a longtime Emerging executive overseeing manufacturing who took personal leave earlier this year after regulators discovered a host of issues on the Baltimore site, would leave the company. Chris Hamby contributed reporting.

