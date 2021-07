NetEases Music App Gets Exchange Approval For Its Hong Kong IPO

(Bloomberg) – Cloud Village Inc., the music streaming arm of Chinese gaming giant NetEase Inc., has obtained approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. The unit plans to start assessing investor demand for its offering as early as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. An IPO could raise around $ 1 billion, Bloomberg News reported in May. The approval was first reported by Yicai. A representative for NetEase declined to comment. Cloud Villages’ IPO will be the first major deal in Hong Kong since electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc. raised $ 2 billion in a dual primary listing in June. Activity has since calmed down as sentiment has been affected by China’s crackdown on overseas listings by its private companies. Markets have also been disrupted by Beijing’s plans to ban entire swathes of its burgeoning tutoring industry from making a profit. Cloud Village operates the NetEases music streaming platform in China and generates most of its revenue through subscriptions, virtual gifts, and advertising. NetEase has long been a long way behind Tencent Holdings Ltd. in games and music streaming. Launched in 2013, the Music Wing has since expanded its products to offer everything from online karaoke to live streaming and lyrics sharing. The unit – 62% owned by NetEase – increased the number of monthly music users to 181 million last year, 9% of which are paid subscribers, according to its preliminary prospectus. Unlike its much larger rival, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEases’ music arm is still in the red largely due to high content costs – almost as large as its 2020 sales. But the William Dings company recently signed song licensing agreements directly with Universal Music Group Inc. and Sony Music Entertainment, ending the label giants’ exclusive deals with Tencent Music. Tencent was ordered this month by the Chinese antitrust watchdog to relinquish its exclusive music streaming rights and pay half a million yuan in fines, marking the most direct blow for the media giant. Internet. China has sought to limit the influence of its powerful tech companies, issuing a record fine of $ 2.8 billion in April on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for violations of antitrust rules. The story continues Bank of America Corp., China International Capital Corp. and Credit Suisse Group AG are the sponsors of the IPO of Cloud Villages, according to the prospectus. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/netease-music-app-gets-exchange-060544787.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos