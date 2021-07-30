Bunker Hill Successfully Upgrade US Market to OTCQB





TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the Company) (CSE: BNKR, OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce the approval of its OTCQB Growth Market Upgrade Application (OTCQB). Bunker Hill Mining will begin trading on the OTCQB when market opens on July 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol BHLL. Previously, trading in Companys’ shares in the United States was done on OTC Pink, commonly referred to as Pink Sheets. The main benefits of the OTCQB market for investors include greater visibility and access to trading within the investor community, increased availability of information to inform trading decisions, blue sky exemptions for brokers and standards. higher disclosure and financial costs. The OTCQB market also allows the Company to better align with its peers. CEO Sam Ash said: As the next step in increasing our trading liquidity and improving our profile in the capital markets, we are very pleased to announce our elevation to the OTCQB. This will increase access to trading for our US investors and also serve as recognition of our improved governance and reporting standards. EVENTS TO COME HCW Investment Conference

September 13-15, 2021

Join us: SUBSCRIBE NOW ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. Under new management based in Idaho, Bunker Hill Mining Corp. intends to restart and sustainably develop the Bunker Hill mine as a first step in consolidating a portfolio of precious metals assets in North America with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or under his profile on SEDAR and EDGAR. For more information contact: and @ bunkerhillmining.com Warnings Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the expression forward- looking for information in National Instrument 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations of Canadian Securities Administrators. Forward-looking statements are not made up of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words indicating that the company or management expects a condition or reported result to occur. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, expect, estimate, might, could, would, will or plan. Because forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and deal with future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. The risks, uncertainties and other factors involved in forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to: the potential increase in transaction liquidity, the approval of the Company’s request for an upgrade to OTCQB and the intentions of the company regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements, including the restart of the Bunker Hill mine. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information include, without limitation, the risks set forth in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR and EDGAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in the preparation of forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on such information, which only applies as of the date of this press release. press release, and no guarantees can be made as such events will occur within the timeframe disclosed or will not occur at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this document.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bunker-hill-achieves-u-market-210000396.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos