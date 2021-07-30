Kennedy and Sullivan urge SEC to enforce transparency laws on Chinese companies after Didi IPO debacle – Press releases





WASHINGTON – Senators John Kennedy (R-La.) And Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), along with five of their Senate colleagues, sent a letter to the Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, following the first public hearing. Chinese car rental company Didi’s bid (IPO) and the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) coercive actions against Didi. Senators urged Gensler to enforce the Foreign Company Liability Law and launch full investigations into potentially fraudulent Chinese companies listed on the US stock exchanges. “To illustrate our concern, the Chinese ridesharing company Didi Global Inc. recently organized its initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Prior to the offer, Didi officials and executives downplayed the risks of impending Chinese regulation in its IPO prospectus filed with the SEC despite reports that the CCP warned Didi officials to delay the IPO. . . . Immediately after the IPO, the CCP’s IT arm, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), opened an investigation into Didi, claiming the company had violated China’s privacy and national security laws. . . . Following this crackdown by the ACC, Didi’s share price fell just two days after its IPO. The timing for the CAC investigation came after the company managed to wrest billions of dollars from US investors, ” wrote the senators. “Didi’s IPO also highlights the worrying trend of Chinese companies taking advantage of our capital markets while ignoring the transparency required by US law to access US markets. According to the China-US Economic and Security Review Commission, as of October 2020, 217 Chinese companies were listed on the US stock exchanges, including 13 companies claimed by the CCP as Chinese state-owned enterprises. We have serious doubts that these companies are complying with US transparency requirements ”, the senators continued. “All of this is forcing the SEC to get much more serious and focus on Chinese companies listed in the United States, starting with the full application of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act which came into effect last year after the adoption of the two chambers of Congress. unanimously. This law will remove from the list Chinese companies that do not comply with inspections by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board within three years. The SEC should recognize the urgency of implementing this law and start counting years of compliance now. Congress has already recognized this urgency and is currently considering speeding up the time it takes to bring this law into compliance ”, the senators continued. Senators recommended that, to combat the threat of fraudulent Chinese companies, the SEC should also: Launch investigations into Chinese companies, such as Didi, and their underwriters to combat potential fraud and reporting oversights. Investigate the potential risks that some Chinese-controlled shell companies pose to U.S. investors. Consider cooperative efforts between U.S., European, and Japanese stock exchanges to prevent potential or delisted Chinese companies from making their way to other important markets. Investigate index providers doing business in the United States who continue to add Chinese companies to their products despite the lack of transparency of these companies. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (RN.D.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) And Rick Scott (R-Fla.) Joined Kennedy and Sullivan on the letter. The text of the letter is available here. context Last December, the president enacted the Kennedy’s Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which prohibits a company from being listed on any of the US stock exchanges if the company has not complied with Public Company Accounting Oversight audits. Board (PCAOB) for three years. in a row. Many Americans invest in US stock exchanges as part of their retirement savings and education, and dishonest companies operating on the stock exchanges put Americans’ investments at risk. This legislation protects the interests of diligent American investors by ensuring that foreign companies listed in America are subject to the same independent audit requirements that apply to their competitors in America and other countries. Last June, the Senate also passed Kennedy’s Accelerating Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which would put additional pressure on China by requiring foreign companies to comply with PCAOB audits within two years of instead of three. This would help remove fraudulent and non-compliant companies from U.S. stock exchanges more quickly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/2021/7/kennedy-sullivan-call-on-sec-to-enforce-transparency-laws-for-chinese-companies-following-didi-ipo-debacle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos