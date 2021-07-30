Taipei Exchange Launches Pioneer Stock Board to Support Innovative Businesses | Company





TAIPEI – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 30, 2021– The Taipei Stock Exchange, TPEx, launched Pioneer Stock Board (PSB) on July 20, 2021, which hosted its first company on July 26. Pioneer Stock Board marks the evolution of the stock market towards an ecosystem conducive to innovation. It aims to facilitate entry into capital markets for the most innovative companies. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005008/en/ Taipei Exchange Launches Pioneer Stock Board to Support Innovative Businesses (Photo: Business Wire) At the launching ceremony of the PSB, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang delivered the opening speech, emphasizing the support of the government. Su said Taiwan’s capital market is innovating today by creating this council. PSB will support innovative businesses, a key driver of economic transformation, by providing businesses with rapid access to the capital necessary for continued growth. Dr Tien-mu Huang, chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, pointed out that innovation underpins the sustainable development of the capital market. The PSB will play an important role, not only in promoting innovative businesses, but also in stimulating the momentum of innovation throughout the economy. National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin commented that the PSB offers innovative companies a new way to access capital, beyond government funding or subsidies. It allows more investors to engage at an early stage with innovative companies. TPEx Chairman Mr. Philip Chen said: Based on our 27 years of experience in developing the TPEx multi-level market, which includes the lead board, the Emerging Stock Board (ESB) and the GISA, we created PSB and consider it a pivotal stage. PSB aims to meet the financing needs of companies in strategic and innovative sectors. With the addition of PSB, our market structure is even more holistic, supporting the sustainable development of businesses. The PSB will serve as a solid foundation for the growth of the capital market and our economy. According to TPEx, PSB targets six core strategic and innovative sectors. These include digital and information technologies, cybersecurity, biotechnology, green and renewable energy, national defense, and industries supporting critical supply chains. With the support of non-profit start-ups, PSB does not set any requirements regarding the date of incorporation, the amount of paid-up capital, market capitalization or profitability. PSB adopts streamlined public review of publication and documentation to shorten the application process. Liquidity is one of the most important factors for private companies when considering going public. Therefore, PSB adopts a continuous exchange mechanism, equivalent to the main board. The recommending securities firms act as liquidity providers, helping to ensure liquidity and fair price discovery for PSB shares, Chen added. As of July 15, 2021, 787 companies were listed on TPEx Main Board and 268 companies were registered on ESB, with a total market capitalization of approximately $ 230 billion. Various sectors are represented including high tech, semiconductors, biotechnology, smart manufacturing, consumer and creative industries, etc. About the Taipei Stock Exchange Founded in 1994, TPEx is a member of the World Trade Federation. It has grown with a vision of sustainability to meet the diverse needs of issuers and investors, and has long been dedicated to nurturing emerging and high-tech industries by providing viable channels for raising capital. For more information visit: https://www.tpex.org.tw/web/index.php?l=en-us View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005008/en/ CONTACT: Karen Chen: [email protected] Iris Yang: [email protected] KEYWORD: EUROPE TAIWAN ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE SOURCE: Taipei Stock Exchange Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/30/2021 4:00 a.m. / DISC: 07/30/2021 04:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005008/en

