OneMain Holdings, Inc.Announces Pricing of Enhanced Secondary Offering of Common Shares

NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (the Company) today announced the price of its previously announced subscribed public offering of 9.5 million common shares of the Company (the Base Offer) by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the selling shareholder). The base offering has been increased from 8.0 million to 9.5 million common shares of the Company, which represents approximately 7% of the outstanding common shares of the Company as at July 15, 2021. The Company is not selling any share and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offer. The closing of the offer is scheduled for August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the usual closing conditions.

In addition, the Company has agreed to purchase 1.7 million common shares that are the subject of the base offer at a price per share equal to the price at which the underwriter will purchase those shares from the selling shareholder in the within the framework of the offer (the Share Buyback). The simultaneous share buyback has been increased from 1.6 million to 1.7 million shares. The simultaneous share buyback is conditional on the closing of the basic offer and should occur simultaneously with it. The Company intends to finance the simultaneous share buyback from existing cash. The underwriter will not receive any remuneration for the shares repurchased by the Company.

The subscriber will have a 30 day option to purchase up to 1.425 million additional common shares from the selling shareholder. As part of this offer, the selling shareholder has accepted a 30-day lock-up of its ordinary shares.

Barclays acts as the sole subscriber for the proposed offer. The underwriter may offer the shares from time to time to buyers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, or to brokers in negotiated transactions. or in a combination of these selling methods, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices in effect at the time of the sale, at prices linked to those market prices in force or at negotiated prices .

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been providing responsible and transparent lending for over 100 years. With approximately 1,400 locations in 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and the members of its team are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the intention of the selling shareholders to consume the offer and the intention of the company to consume the simultaneous share buyback. . All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The completion of the Offer and the simultaneous redemption of Shares are subject to market conditions and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, no guarantee can be given that the simultaneous offer and repurchase of shares will be completed under the contemplated conditions or at all and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect these forward-looking statements, see the sections titled Risk Factors in the prospectus supplement relating to the Offer, in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year closed. December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the company with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to publicly disclose any revisions to any forward-looking statements it has made to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unforeseen events.