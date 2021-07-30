Carbon Streaming Expands to Europe Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (FSE: M2QA) (Carbon diffusion or the Company), one of the first publicly traded companies to provide investors with direct exposure to expanding carbon credit markets, is pleased to announce that it is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ESF) under the acronym M2QA. This additional listing in Europe is part of the company’s mandate to provide investors worldwide with exposure to the carbon credit market.

Justin Cochrane, President and CEO, noted that expanding our investor reach with this Frankfurt listing offers the European investment community the opportunity to participate in the expansion and acceleration of markets. carbon offsetting with us. He continued that this is timely as we look to execute our investment pipeline in the months and quarters to come.

Highlights for Investors

Carbon Streaming is one of the premier carbon offsetting investment companies listed on any exchange and the Company is proud to provide our investors with unique global access to the carbon credits market.

Updates to the Frankfurt list can be found here: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/carbon-streaming-corp.

The Company was recently listed on Canada’s NEO Exchange under the symbol NETZ (see press release dated July 26, 2021).

The Company intends to be listed on a US stock exchange, such as the NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange, before the end of the year.

The Company remains listed for trading on the OTC markets in the United States under the updated OFSTF ticker.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the largest stock exchanges in the world, connecting the main European financial centers in Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein, Monaco and others. The company will maintain its primary listing, which was just announced this week, on the NEO Exchange.

About Carbon Streaming Corporation

Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG-based investment vehicle providing investors with exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by governments and businesses to achieve their carbon neutral and net zero climate goals. Our business model is focused on the acquisition, management and growth of a diversified and high-quality portfolio of investments in projects and / or companies that generate or actively participate, directly or indirectly, in voluntary carbon credits. and / or compliant.

The Company invests capital through carbon credit flow agreements with developers and project owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that could not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects will have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their potential to reduce or eliminate carbon.

