Bitcoin Well rings the bell to open trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange





EDMONTON, Alberta, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bitcoin Well Inc. (Bitcoin Well or the Company) (TSXV: BTCW), a company providing convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of services. transaction Web, is pleased to announce that Bitcoin Well has joined with Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Corporate Services, TMX Group, to virtually ring the opening bell today in recognition of the first day of trading in our stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BTCW. Our CEO and Founder, Adam OBrien, has been joined by other members of the Bitcoin Well team as we celebrate this milestone in Bitcoin Well’s continued journey. Current and potential investors and other interested parties can watch a video and learn more about our IPO experience at https://bitcoinwell.com/rings-the-bell/. We are delighted to ring the opening bell today on TSX and TSXV to celebrate our first day of trading, said Adam OBrien, CEO of Bitcoin Well. With our non-custodial model, we provide the ability to change the relationship clients have with their money, through safe and secure bitcoin transactions. I am delighted to continue to implement our strategy and to support individuals in their quest for financial sovereignty. About Bitcoin Well Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure, and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and web-based transaction service suite. The company generates revenue and, based on management’s assessment of publicly available data, is now the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company, with an enterprising consolidation strategy to ensure profitable and profitable expansion in North America and around the world. As the leader of the oldest Bitcoin ATM company run by its founder in Canada, Bitcoin Well management brings deep operational capabilities that span the entire value chain as well as access to software development. owners and leading edge that supports future expansion. Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Youtube , Facebook , TIC Tac and Instagram to keep abreast of our activity. The story continues Contact details

