Investors bought Chinese stocks, despite regulatory concerns

Investors observe the stock market in a securities trading room in Fuyang City, Anhui province, China, December 31, 2020. Costphoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

BEIJING Investors bought up Chinese stocks last week, despite growing concerns over tight regulation, according to fund research firm EPFR Global. A slew of new Chinese regulations in the month since the US-listed national ridesharing giant Didi knocked down stocks in US-listed Hong Kong, mainland China and China. The sale gathered pace last week after a policy on after-school tutoring companies specifically barred them from having foreign investors. But investors, especially institutions, took the opportunity to buy Chinese stocks, according to Cameron Brandt, research director at EPFR.

Chinese equity-focused funds saw net inflows of $ 3.6 billion in the week ending Wednesday, of which $ 300 million was invested in Chinese technology funds, Brandt said in an interview on Friday. EPFR is a subsidiary of Informa Financial Intelligence and claims to track more than 134,000 traditional and alternative funds with more than $ 49.5 trillion in total assets. Chinese authorities have sought to calm the markets. On Wednesday evening, the securities regulator said in a virtual meeting with major investment banks that China will not ban its companies from registering in the United States until it does. there were no national security concerns, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

China vs United States flow

Another sign of continued investor interest in China, stocks saw much larger inflows than US stocks, relative to the overall amount invested in both classes of stocks, according to EPFR data. Flows to U.S. equity funds were around 0.1% of assets under management at the start of the week, compared to just over 1% for Chinese funds, Brandt said. “In relative terms, flows to US equity funds were essentially a tenth of what went to Chinese funds,” he said. But one week doesn’t make a trend, and Brandt noted that markets are increasingly driven by multiple ideas, rather than a single story.

