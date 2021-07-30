Business
Investors bought Chinese stocks, despite regulatory concerns
Investors observe the stock market in a securities trading room in Fuyang City, Anhui province, China, December 31, 2020.
Costphoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images
BEIJING Investors bought up Chinese stocks last week, despite growing concerns over tight regulation, according to fund research firm EPFR Global.
A slew of new Chinese regulations in the month since the US-listed national ridesharing giant Didi knocked down stocks in US-listed Hong Kong, mainland China and China. The sale gathered pace last week after a policy on after-school tutoring companies specifically barred them from having foreign investors.
But investors, especially institutions, took the opportunity to buy Chinese stocks, according to Cameron Brandt, research director at EPFR.
Chinese equity-focused funds saw net inflows of $ 3.6 billion in the week ending Wednesday, of which $ 300 million was invested in Chinese technology funds, Brandt said in an interview on Friday.
EPFR is a subsidiary of Informa Financial Intelligence and claims to track more than 134,000 traditional and alternative funds with more than $ 49.5 trillion in total assets.
Chinese authorities have sought to calm the markets. On Wednesday evening, the securities regulator said in a virtual meeting with major investment banks that China will not ban its companies from registering in the United States until it does. there were no national security concerns, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.
China vs United States flow
Another sign of continued investor interest in China, stocks saw much larger inflows than US stocks, relative to the overall amount invested in both classes of stocks, according to EPFR data.
Flows to U.S. equity funds were around 0.1% of assets under management at the start of the week, compared to just over 1% for Chinese funds, Brandt said.
“In relative terms, flows to US equity funds were essentially a tenth of what went to Chinese funds,” he said.
But one week doesn’t make a trend, and Brandt noted that markets are increasingly driven by multiple ideas, rather than a single story.
The Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite have fallen more than 4% in the past five trading days. A U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund to track Chinese tech stocks, KraneShares CSI Index China ETF (KWEB), is down around 14.5% during this time frame.
“While we still expect the overall regulatory environment to remain tight this year, we believe the recent sale provides a good entry point for long-term investors,” analysts at Nomura Jialong Shi said Thursday. and Thomas Shen in a report.
“We believe the internet industry is resilient and adaptable enough to weather the current regulatory storm safe and sound,” they said, noting, however, that they did not expect the industry to gain much. significantly in the short term due to “” second quarter results.
The top picks for analysts in the Chinese Internet industry are NetEase, Weibo, JD, Joyy, Alibaba, and Tencent.
