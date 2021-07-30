SoftBank’s first quarter performance supported by IPOs in China; prospects for clouds of repression





The SoftBank Corp logo is pictured at a press conference in Tokyo, Japan on February 4, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is set to report higher returns for Vision Fund when it reports quarterly earnings due to the U.S. listing of Chinese holding companies, while as the regulatory review of these companies obscures the outlook for the Japanese conglomerate. The listed portfolio of the fund swelled in April-June with the initial public offering (IPO) of Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N), of the company “Uber for trucks” Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM.N) and of the edutech startup Zhangmen Education Inc (ZME.N). However, widespread regulatory action in China’s tech and education sectors has scared off investors, wiping out billions of dollars in the value of Chinese companies listed in the United States. Didi’s shares have fluctuated wildly based on regulatory media reports, while Tik-Tok owner Bytedance has postponed the listing plans indefinitely, The Wall Street Journal reported this month. “SoftBank has touted the flywheel of Vision Fund’s IPO and four of the last six were Chinese, but that will fade as the reality of China’s crackdown sets in,” Kirk wrote. Boodry, analyst at Redex Research, in a client note. SoftBank is investing through its second Vision Fund, which has $ 40 billion in committed capital from SoftBank itself, making investments at earlier stages than usual as well as investments at an advanced stage, as in South Korean travel company Yanolja. Read more The group reported a record net profit of $ 37 billion in the fiscal year ended in March, in large part thanks to outsized gains from a stake in South Korean e-merchant Coupang Inc. Read more SoftBank’s share price hit a two-decade high after March’s gain in the group’s largest-ever share buyback. The buyout is complete and the price has dropped a third from that high. “SBG has previously stated its intention to remedy its too high exposure of its investment portfolio to China, but we believe that rising global geopolitical tensions should now worsen investment returns sooner than expected,” wrote Citigroup analyst Mitsunobu Tsuruo in a note. SoftBank is likely to record a net loss of 175 billion yen ($ 1.60 billion) in the first quarter when it reports on August 10, according to an average of two analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. The technology investor considers the change in the value of assets rather than profit as the main indicator of performance. ($ 1 = 109.5200 yen) Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

