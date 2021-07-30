Robinhood IPO: Shares Fall 8.4%





SAN FRANCISCO Robinhood helped propel a stock market frenzy even this year that sent small business stock prices up a roller coaster. On Thursday, its own initial public offering was much more subdued. The stock market startup’s shares opened for trading at $ 38, the same price as its bid, but then fell as much as 11%. They ended the day down 8.4% to $ 34.82, valuing the company at $ 29 billion and showing investors were skeptical of Robinhoods’ grand mission to upset Wall Street.

Robinhoods’ free stock trading service has helped create the conditions for wild trading gyrations in memes stocks, driven by investors promoting their trades on social media. The company’s offering is among the largest in a frantic year for public market debut, although few others have had the profile and level of controversy, including service outages, fines, congressional hearings, protests and memes like Robinhood.

But the lukewarm trading beginnings suggested there might be limits to investor euphoria for IPOs, even in a successful year for them. There were 213 in the first six months of the year, more than in any full year in the past decade, according to Renaissance Capital, which tracks IPOs. This week alone, 25 companies are expected to go public in the United States, making it the busiest in two decades. Instacart, the grocery delivery company, and Nextdoor, the social network, are among the others expected to go public this year. A first-day seizure like Robinhoods is rare. On average, IPO shares in the United States have jumped 39% on their first day of listing this year, according to Dealogic, a data provider. But they have since fallen an average of 1.6%, according to Renaissance Capital.

The unpredictability of Robinhoods’ initial trading was exacerbated by an unusual move by the company, which is on a mission to democratize finance. Robinhood has decided to sell up to a third of its offering to retail traders through its own app. Most of the other companies that went public either did not or only offered a small amount of shares to retail investors. This offer could have suppressed early trading, as day one stock price hikes are often driven by demand from retail investors who were shut out of the IPO. Only about 20% of the offer was sold to retail customers, one person familiar with the offer said, indicating less interest than expected.

Vlad Tenev, Robinhoods CEO and co-founder, said in an interview that the IPO was a celebration of the individual investor in America. He added: We are just aware that this is also an important time for our customers. Robinhoods’ lukewarm public debut raises questions for the Silicon Valley company after a difficult year. At the start of the pandemic, as the stock market collapsed, Robinhood suffered outages at critical times. As the year progressed and the app became more popular, commentators raised questions about the level of risk traders were taking, especially with highly leveraged options trades. Other aspects of the Robinhoods app, including confetti blasts and lottery scratchings, have drawn comparisons to the game. A young customer, Alex Kearns, committed suicide last year after a misunderstanding about the debt of his account. Robinhood has since moved in with his family. In January, stock traders rallied on social media to push up the share prices of memes, including GameStop, the game retailer and AMC Entertainment, the movie theater chain. Robinhood had to stop some transactions and raise emergency funds to cover the guarantees needed for its clients’ transactions. Mr. Tenev’s cell phone was seized by authorities as part of an investigation into the situation. Robinhood has been prosecuted more than 50 times and Mr. Tenev has been called to testify before Congress.

Controversies did not seem to hurt the growth of Robinhoods. The company added nearly 10 million customers over the past year, bringing its expected total at the end of June to 22.5 million. It more than quadrupled its revenue to $ 420 million in the first three months of the year, from $ 96 million a year earlier. He also recorded a loss of $ 1.4 billion, which he attributed to emergency debt he incurred as a result of GameStop trading in January. Robinhood is a growth stock and it has the potential to continue to grow, but the market says that growth is not without risk, Josh White, professor of finance at Vanderbilt University, said after shares in Robinhoods began to be negotiated. It may not be a $ 32 billion stock. Mr. Tenev, 34, and Baiju Bhatt, 36, founded Robinhood in 2013 with the aim of disrupting entrenched interests on Wall Street. They sought to make stock market investing fast and free through their mobile app. Rather than charging a commission on every trade like traditional brokerage houses, Robinhood sold its clients’ orders to Wall Street firms for a small fee per trade. Eventually, many traditional Robinhoods competitors reduced their trading fees to zero. The company has spread to other areas. It allows people to trade cryptocurrencies, including the joke currency Dogecoin, which accounted for a third of its earnings from crypto trading in the first quarter. It has spread to checking and savings accounts, although the launch was embarrassing after claiming the product was backed by a consumer protection group that does not make such offers.

More recently, Robinhood has expanded into IPO offerings, including its own. He also said he would introduce retirement savings accounts soon.

Along the way, Robinhood has attracted over $ 2 billion in venture capital funds. Its main investors are New Enterprise Associates and Index Ventures. Scott Sandell, a New Enterprise Associates investor who sits on Robinhoods ‘board of directors, said the IPO created the necessary transparency over Robinhoods’ business. There has been so much speculation about the company, and much of it is completely untrue, he said. Now that Robinhood is out in the public, everything is there for everyone to see. In its offering prospectus, Robinhood said Mr. Tenev and Mr. Bhatt will jointly own 16% of Robinhoods shares after the IPO, bringing their combined stakes in the company to nearly $ 5 billion. They own a special category of shares with higher voting rights which gives them 65% of the voting rights in the company. Robinhood used its IPO to market itself as a force for democratizing finance. In a letter of challenge, its founders said finance is now as culturally relevant as music and the arts, and that they have been saddened by the reports that have castigated the next generation of investors. But in the run-up to Robinhoods listing, some traders have said they are already plotting to band together to dump the stock or bet against it in retaliation for stopping trading in January. That simmering frustration did not deter Mr. Tenev and Mr. Bhatt on Thursday. Mr Tenev said he plans to ignore short-term volatility and focus on Robinhoods customers and products.

We cannot control the things that are happening in the market, he said. It’s a moment in time. Lauren Hirsch contributed reports.

